  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  • Congress Candidate In Jaipur Greater Lost By Three Votes, Assam Became The Youngest Councilor Nagar Nigam Election

नगर निगम के रोचक चुनाव-2020:जयपुर ग्रेटर में कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी की 3 वोट से हुई सबसे कम अंतर से हार, सबसे कम उम्र में पार्षद बनीं असमां

जयपुर3 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
इस बार असमां सबसे कम उम्र की विजेता प्रत्याशी है। इन्होंने नगर निगम जयपुर हैरिटेज के वार्ड नंबर 81 से रिकार्ड जीत हासिल की। वह ग्रेजुएशन कर रही है।
  • हैरिटेज में मतदान शुरू होने के 30 मिनट बाद कांग्रेस के पक्ष में आया पहला परिणाम
  • कांग्रेस के पक्ष में आया पहला परिणाम, महिला प्रत्याशी ने जयपुर हैरिटेज से जीत हासिल की

जयपुर में जनता ने शहरी सरकार के लिए अपनी पसंद के प्रत्याशी चुन लिए। बुधवार को चुनाव के परिणाम में कुछ रोचक बातें भी सामने आई। यहां जयपुर ग्रेटर में वार्ड नंबर 102 से कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी दिनेश कुमार व्यास महज 3 वोट से हार गए। जयपुर नगर निगम चुनावों (ग्रेटर व हैरिटेज) के 250 वार्डों में यह सबसे कम अंतर की हार रही। भाजपा के प्रत्याशी महेंद्र कुमार शर्मा से दिनेश व्यास का मुकाबला था। महेंद्र ने 829 वोट हासिल किए। वहीं, दिनेश व्यास ने 826 वोट हासिल किए। इस वार्ड में कुल 3038 मतदान हुआ था।

जयपुर नगर निगम चुनाव में वार्ड नंबर 102 से कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार दिनेश व्यास महज 3 वोट से हारे। सभी 250 वार्डों में हार जीत का यह सबसे कम अंतर रहा
जयपुर नगर निगम चुनाव में वार्ड नंबर 102 से कांग्रेस उम्मीदवार दिनेश व्यास महज 3 वोट से हारे। सभी 250 वार्डों में हार जीत का यह सबसे कम अंतर रहा

जयपुर हैरिटेज के वार्ड नंबर 96 में महज 10 वोट से भाजपा के प्रत्याशी की हुई जीत

इसके बाद चुनावी मैदान में हार का दूसरा कम अंतर जयपुर हैरिटेज में रहा। यहां वार्ड नंबर 96 में भाजपा के महेंद्र कुमार ने कांग्रेस के उम्मीदवार राजेश को महज 10 वोट से हराया। वहीं, वार्ड नंबर 97 में कांग्रेस की माया देवी ने अपनी प्रतिद्वंद्वी निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी प्रेम देवी को 21 वोट से हराकर चुनाव में जीत हासिल की। इस वार्ड में भाजपा प्रत्याशी तीसरे पर रहीं। इसी तरह, वार्ड नंबर 134 में हार जीत का अंतर सिर्फ छह वोट रहा। वार्ड नंबर 6 में भी प्रत्याशी ने सात वोट से जीत हासिल की।

21 साल की असमां सबसे कम उम्र की पार्षद बनीं, बीए की स्टूडेंट है

इस बार जयपुर नगर निगम के चुनावों में सबसे कम उम्र की पार्षद 21 वर्षीय असमां बनीं। वे कला संकाय से ग्रेजुएशन की पढ़ाई कर रही है। असमां ने नगर निगम जयपुर हैरिटेज के वार्ड नंबर 81 से जीत हासिल की। असमां ने पहली बार चुनाव मैदान में किस्मत आजमाई थी। वह परकोटे में मोहल्ला महावतान, घाटगेट की रहने वाली है। उनकी जीत पर परिवार के लोगों ने बधाई दी।

पति के चुनाव हारने के बाद घर पर पत्नी ने विषाक्त पदार्थ खाया

नगर निगम ग्रेटर, जयपुर में कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी के चुनावी हार के बाद उनकी पत्नी ने विषाक्त पदार्थ खा लिया। जानकारी के अनुसार पत्नी की हालत बिगड़ने पर उन्हें एक निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया। सूचना मिलने पर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। बताया जा रहा है कि पति की हार को पत्नी बर्दाश्त नहीं कर सकी। इस वक्त प्रत्याशी और उनके समर्थक मतगणना स्थल पर थे। हालांकि, पुलिस ने इसकी पुष्टि नहीं की है। इसके पीछे पारिवारिक कारण भी बताया जा रहा है।

जयपुर हेरिटेज में वार्ड नंबर 10 और जयपुर ग्रेटर में वार्ड 150 का सबसे देरी से आया

नगर निगम चुनावों के लिए मतगणना सुबह 9 बजे शुरु हुई। इसमें सबसे पहला परिणाम करीब 40 मिनट बाद कांग्रेस के पक्ष में आया। यहां जयपुर हैरिटेज में वार्ड नंबर 61 से कांग्रेस की प्रत्याशी आयशा सिद्दीकी ने भाजपा प्रत्याशी को हराकर जीत हासिल की। वे पहले भी पार्षद रह चुकी है।

जयपुर हैरिटेज से जीत हासिल करने वाली एक प्रत्याशी को शपथ दिलवाती महिला अफसर
जयपुर हैरिटेज से जीत हासिल करने वाली एक प्रत्याशी को शपथ दिलवाती महिला अफसर

जयपुर हैरिटेज में वार्ड नंबर 10 में सबसे देरी से परिणाम शाम करीब 4:30 बजे जारी हुआ। यहां भाजपा की बबीता तंवर ने जीत हासिल की। ग्रेटर में 100 वार्डों पर मतगणना हुई। जबकि, जयपुर ग्रेटर में सबसे देरी से परिणाम वार्ड नंबर 150 का आया। यहां भाजपा प्रत्याशी जितेंद्र श्रीमाली ने जीत हासिल की। यहां परिणाम शाम करीब 5:30 बजे आया।

जीत की खबर सुनकर पुरुष प्रत्याशी के निकले आंसू, फूट-फूटकर रो पड़ा

नगर निगम हैरिटेज वार्ड नंबर 19 से कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी अफजल महमूद गौरी जीतने पर रो पड़े
नगर निगम हैरिटेज वार्ड नंबर 19 से कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी अफजल महमूद गौरी जीतने पर रो पड़े

जयपुर हैरिटेज और ग्रेटर नगर निगम के चुनाव का के साथ कहीं जीत की खुशी नजर आई। साथ ही जीत की वजह से प्रत्याशियों के आंखों से आंसू निकल पड़े। वार्ड नंबर 19 जयपुर नगर निगम हैरिटेज के प्रत्याशी अफजल महमूद गौरी ने भी जब अपनी जीत का समाचार सुना तो खुशी से उछल पड़े। इसके बाद मतगणना कक्ष में ही फूट-फूटकर रोने लगे। जिसके बाद वहां मौजूद अधिकारियों ने उन्हें संभाला। उन्हें बाहर भेजा गया, जहां उनके समर्थकों को गले लगा लिया।

प्रशासन ने दावा किया था कि मतगणना स्थल पर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना करवाई जाएगी। लेकिन, मतगणना के दौरान दृश्य ऐसा नजर आया।
प्रशासन ने दावा किया था कि मतगणना स्थल पर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना करवाई जाएगी। लेकिन, मतगणना के दौरान दृश्य ऐसा नजर आया।

मतगणना स्थल पर उड़ी सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की धज्जियां

मतगणना से पहले जिला प्रशासन और निर्वाचन विभाग ने मतगणना स्थल पर कोरोना महामारी के दौरान गाइड लाइन का पालन करवाने और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग सहित फेस मास्क लगाकर ही प्रवेश करने के निर्देश दिए थे। साथ ही यह भी कहा कि पांच से ज्यादा व्यक्तियों को एक साथ खड़ा नहीं रहने दिया जाएगा। लेकिन, इन सभी दावों की हवा निकलती नजर आई। मतगणना के दौरान प्रशासन सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना नहीं करवा सका। यहां सैकड़ों की संख्या में भीड़ इकट्‌ठा रही।

मतगणना स्थल पर गलियारों में जीत की बधाईयों का दौर चलता रहा। एक दूसरे को गले लग कर बधाई देते प्रत्याशी और समर्थक
मतगणना स्थल पर गलियारों में जीत की बधाईयों का दौर चलता रहा। एक दूसरे को गले लग कर बधाई देते प्रत्याशी और समर्थक

पार्टी में बड़े चेहरे जीते, पूर्व महापौर और उपमहापौर ने भी हासिल की जीत

इस बार निगम चुनावों में कई बड़े चेहरे जीत गए। जयपुर हैरिटेज में भाजपा के प्रत्याशी मनीष पारीक जीत गए। वे जयपुर नगर निगम में उप महापौर रह चुके है। इसी तरह, नगर निगम में महापौर रहीं शील धाबाई ने जयपुर ग्रेटर से जीत हासिल की। इसके अलावा निगम के बोर्ड में चेयरमेन रहे और दो बार पार्षद रहे मान पंडित भी चुनाव हार गए। जबकि दिनेश कांवट ने जीत हासिल की।

वहीं, सिंबल नहीं मिलने पर भी निर्दलीय चुनाव लड़ी कुसुम यादव ने हैरिटेज से जीत हासिल की। वे भी बोर्ड में चेयरमेन रह चुकी है। इसके अलावा पूर्व पार्षद भंवर सिंह भी चुनाव हारें। वहीं, नगर निगम में कांग्रेस से 7 बार पार्षद और उपनेता प्रतिपक्ष रहे गुलाब नबी की बेटी नसीम बानो ने निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी के तौर पर चुनाव लड़कर जीत हासिल की। नसीम ने वार्ड नंबर 68 जयपुर हैरिटेज से जीत हासिल की है।

वीडियोऔर देखें56 दिन में 4.77 लाख एक्टिव केस घटे, इस रफ्तार से दिसंबर तक बिल्कुल डाउन हो सकता है ग्राफ - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

