नगर निगम चुनावों का विश्लेषण:जयपुर, जोधपुर और कोटा में कांग्रेस को मिले 40 फीसदी वोट, ढाई फीसदी वोट लेने में पीछे रही भाजपा

जयपुर44 मिनट पहले
नगर निगम चुनावों में कांग्रेस को कुल वोटों के 40 फीसदी वोट हासिल हुए। जबकि भाजपा, कांग्रेस से करीब ढाई फीसदी वोट हासिल करने में पीछे रह गई।
  • मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने छह नगर निगमों में चुनाव नतीजे को सुखद बताया
  • भाजपा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष पूनियां बोले- कांग्रेस का 6 निगमों में जीत का दावा खोखला साबित

राजस्थान में जयपुर, जोधपुर ओर कोटा में हुए नगर निगम चुनावों में कांग्रेस को कुल वोटों के 40 फीसदी वोट हासिल हुए। जबकि भाजपा, कांग्रेस से करीब ढाई फीसदी वोट हासिल करने में पीछे रह गई। निर्वाचन विभाग के अनुसार कांग्रेस को कुल छह नगर निगमों में 866459 वोट मिले। इनमें जयपुर ग्रेटर में 251319 वोट और जयपुर हैरिटेज में 230191 वोट हासिल हुए। वहीं, मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत के गृह जिले जोधपुर उत्तर में 117188 वोट और जोधपुर दक्षिण में 72763 वोट मिले। जबकि, कोटा उत्तर नगर निगम में कांग्रेस ने 97761 मत हासिल किए। वहीं, कोटा दक्षिण में 97237 वोट प्राप्त किए।

मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने एक ट्वीट कर राजस्थान के छह नगर निगम चुनावों के नतीजों को सुखद बताया।
इसी तरह, भाजपा ने सभी 6 नगर निगमों में कुल मतों में से 817651 वोट हासिल किए। इनमें जयपुर ग्रेटर में 282193 वोट और जयपुर हैरिटेज में 200063 वोट प्राप्त किए। इसी तरह, जोधपुर उत्तर में 76125 और जोधपुर दक्षिण में 79774 वोट प्राप्त किए। इसके अलावा कोटा उत्तर नगर निगम की बात करें तो यहां भाजपा ने 73574 और कोटा दक्षिण में 105922 वोट हासिल किए है।

सभी राजनीतिक पार्टियों को नकार कर नोटा में डाले 19 हजार से ज्यादा वोट

प्रदेश के सभी 6 नगर निगम के चुनाव में 19 हजार 962 मतदाता ऐसे थे। जिनको कोई भी प्रत्याशी पसंद नहीं आया। इसलिए उन्होंने सभी पार्टियों के प्रत्याशियों को नकारते हुए नोटा का बटन दबाया। इनमें सबसे ज्यादा नोटा जयपुर ग्रेटर में 6764 और सबसे कम नगर निगम जोधपुर दक्षिण में 1641 नोटा का प्रयोग किया गया। इसके अलावा जयपुर हैरिटेज में 4190, जोधपुर उत्तर में 2083, कोटा उत्तर में 2375 और कोटा साउथ में 2909 मतदाताओं ने नोटा का प्रयोग किया।

चुनावों में थर्ड फ्रंट को नहीं मिली जगह

नगर निगम के इन चुनावों में मतदाताओं ने थर्ड फ्रंट को पूरी तरह नकार दिया। सभी नगर निगमों में 560 वार्डों में एक भी प्रत्याशी बसपा, सीपीआई, आरएलपी सहित किसी भी दूसरी पार्टी के प्रत्याशी जीत हासिल नहीं कर सके।

निर्दलीयों का भी रहा बोलबाला

इन चुनावों में 57 निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों ने भी जीत दर्ज करवाई। इनमें जयपुर ग्रेटर के दोनों निगमों में कुल 24, जोधपुर के दोनों नगर निगमों में कुल 16 और कोटा के दोनों निगमों में कुल 17 निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी जीत हासिल कर आए।

चुनावी नतीजों को देखकर मुख्यमंत्री गहलोत ने ट्वीट कर दी बधाई

ऐसे में मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने सभी छह नगर निगम चुनावों के परिणाम आने के बाद चुनावी नतीजों को सुखद बताया। मुख्यमंत्री ने अपने ट्वीट में कहा कि कुल मतदान में से कांग्रेस को 40.09 प्रतिशत वोट मिले है, जो कि बीजेपी से करीब 2.5 प्रतिशत ज्यादा है। ऐसे में सीएम गहलोत ने मतदाताओं व कार्यकर्ताओं का आभार जताते हुए कांग्रेस पार्टी के जीते हुए प्रत्याशियों को बधाई दी।

भाजपा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष सतीश पूनियां का पलटवार

भाजपा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष डाॅ. सतीश पूनियां ने पलटवार करते कहा कि राजस्थान के नगर निगम के चुनाव के परिणाम कांग्रेस के लिए खुश होने की वजह नहीं और भाजपा के लिए मायूस होने का कारण नहीं है। जयपुर, कोटा और जोधपुर में कांग्रेस अपने तथाकथित वोट बैंक के क्षेत्रों में भी नहीं जीत पाई, जहां बड़ी संख्या में निर्दलीय जीते हैं। नगर निगम परिणामों से कांग्रेस का झूठ-पाखंड और कुशासन सामने आया, इस पर जनता ने मुहर लगाई है। राजनीतिक तौर पर मुख्यमंत्री गहलोत एवं उनकी पार्टी के लोग कुछ भी बयानबाजी करें। कांग्रेसी कह रहे थे कि सरकार का जादू चल रहा था, गांधीगिरी चल रही थी। लेकिन राजस्थान में इन 6 निगमों की जनता ने कांग्रेस को आईना दिखा दिया है।

