  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Constable Had Taken Money Threatening To Implicate Drug Dealers Of Lucknow, Ghaziabad And Delhi Along With Kanpur In This Case: ACB

अपराधियों को पनाह आमजन से वसूली:कानपुर के साथ लखनऊ, गाजियाबाद व दिल्ली के दवा कारोबारियों को भी इसी केस में फंसाने की धमकी दे रुपए ले गया था कांस्टेबल: एसीबी

श्रीगंगानगर44 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दवा कारोबारी से 26 लाख रुपए घूस लेने का मामला, जवाहरनगर एसएचओ व एएसआई फरार
  • परिवादी अग्रिम जमानत करवाने जाेधपुर गया, वकील ने कहा- आप पर कोई मामला नहीं बनता, तब पहुंचे एसीबी

जवाहरनगर एसएचओ ने नशीली दवाओं के जिस मुकदमे की जांच के लिए कांस्टेबल नरेश मीणा को कानपुर भेजा था, वह मुकदमा सदर पुलिस ने 23 जुलाई काे दर्ज किया था।

सदर पुलिस ने इस मामले में दाे युवकाें काे 49,750 नशीली गाेलियाें सहित गिरफ्तार किया था। जबकि कानपुर की गुरु तेग बहादुर फार्मा कंपनी ने इसी बैच की नशीली गाेलियाें के 434 डिब्बे 17 अगस्त काे खरीदे थे।

मतलब यह कि श्रीगंगानगर में एनडीपीएस का मुकदमा दर्ज हाेने के 25 दिन बाद कानपुर की फर्म ने दिल्ली की नरेला स्थित न्यूटेक फार्मा प्राइवेट लिमिटेड से इसी बैच की दवाइयां खरीदी थीं।

कानपुर निवासी हरदीपसिंह ने भास्कर को पूरे दस्तावेज दिखाते हुए कहा कि उसकी फर्म का इस मुकदमे से दूर-दूर तक काेई लेना देना नहीं था। इसके बावजूद जवाहरनगर थाने का दलाल कांस्टेबल नरेश मीणा मेरे पास कानपुर पहुंचा।

यही जानकारी व दस्तावेज एसीबी को भी पीड़ित हरदीपसिंह ने दिखाते हुए कहा है कि कांस्टेबल नरेश मीणा और एएसआई साेहनलाल 16 सितंबर काे कानुपर पहुंचे।

दाेनाें महंगे हाेटल में ठहरे हुए थे। परिवादी के भाई पवन अराेड़ा काे उसकी फर्म पर जाकर दस्तावेज मांगे और कहा कि उसे गिरफ्तार करके श्रीगंगानगर ले जाएगा। आराेपी कांस्टेबल और एएसआई साेहनलाल इतने आक्रामक तरीके से धमका रहे थे कि उनकाे समझ ही नहीं आ रहा था कि हाे क्या रहा है।

राजस्थान पुलिस के कानपुर में दुकान पर बार-बार चक्कर काटने से मार्केट में इमेज खराब हाे रही थी। ऊपर से आराेपी बार-बार गिरफ्तारी का डर दिखा रहा था। उसने मामला सेटल करने काे 15 लाख रुपए मांगे।परिवादी के भाई ने घबराहट में आराेपी कांस्टेबल काे यह रकम 18 सितंबर काे लाकर दे दी।

इसके बाद आराेपी कांस्टेबल नरेश मीणा और एएसआई साेहनलाल अपनी पर्सनल कार से वापस श्रीगंगानगर काे रवाना हाे गए। हरदीपसिंह ने कांस्टेबल मीणा से हुई बात के आधार पर बताया कि कांस्टेबल इसी मामले में लखनऊ, दिल्ली व गाजियाबाद के दवा कारोबारियों से भी वसूली करके गया था।

एसीबी को भी कई और कारोबारियों से भी वसूली की जानकारी मिली है। एडीजी दिनेश एमएन ने बताया कि पूरे मामले में किन अधिकारियों की लिप्तता रही, इसकी भी जांच करवाई जा रही है।

पैरेलल इनवेस्टिगेशन - नशीली दवाएं श्रीगंगानगर में पकड़ी 23 जुलाई को कानपुर फर्म ने खरीदी 17 अगस्त को, फिर भी गिरफ्तारी का दिखाया डर

न्यूटेक फार्मा प्राइवेट लिमिटेड नरेला नई दिल्ली ने इस बैच के 2000 डिब्बे गाेलियाें का निर्माण किया। इनमें पांच लाख गाेलियाें का निर्माण किया गया था।

जवाहरनगर एसएचओ ने इस कंपनी काे पत्र लिखकर पूछा कि उक्त बैच की कुल कितनी दवा का निर्माण किया और इसे किस किस फार्मा कंपनी काे बेची गई। दवा निर्माता कंपनी ने इस बैच के पूरे लाॅट की जानकारी जवाहरनगर पुलिस काे दी। इस बैच का कितना माल देश के किस हिस्से में किस फार्मा काराेबारी काे दिया गया, यह भी बताया

। यह जानकारी जवाहरनगर पुलिस के लिए कुबेर के खजाने जैसी थी। इस बैच की गाेलियां जिस-जिस काे बेची गईं, जवाहरनगर थाने का दलाल कांस्टेबल नरेश मीणा उन सबके पास पहुंच गया। उसने खुद कानपुर में परिवादी पवन अराेड़ा काे बताया कि वह लखनऊ, गाजियाबाद, दिल्ली और जाेधपुर में दवा क्रेता फर्माें के यहां जाकर आया है।

छानबीन में जुटी टीम हैरान है कि कानपुर फर्म की काेई भूमिका ही नहीं थी फिर भी जवाहरनगर पुलिस थाने के सीआई, एएसआई और कांस्टेबल ने मिलकर 26 लाख रुपए वसूल लिए। ऐसे में दूसरी फार्मा कंपनियाें से भी इसी तरह रुपए वसूले गए हाेंगे।

मां कैंसर मरीज, बेटा जर्मनी में पढ़ रहा, उसकी फीस जमा करवाने काे जुटाए 15 लाख नरेश काे देने पड़े

जवाहरनगर पुलिस की संवेदनाएं रुपयाें के ढेर के सामने तार तार हाे चुकी थीं। परिवादी हरदीपसिंह ने बताया कि उनकी मां काे स्टेज-4 का कैंसर है और उनके इलाज पर काफी पैसा खर्च हाे रहा है। दूसरा बेटा जर्मनी में पढ़ता है।

उसकी फीस जमा करवाने काे 15 लाख रुपए जुटाकर घर में रखे हुए थे। इधर श्रीगंगानगर से जवाहरनगर थाने से कांस्टेबल नरेश मीणा और एएसआई साेहनलाल अचानक कानपुर पहुंच गए और परिवादी के भाई पवन अराेड़ा काे गिरफ्तार कर साथ ले जाने काे डरा रहा था।

उन्हें परिवार के हालात बताए, फिर भी रिश्वत की मांग पर अड़े रहे। पवन काे गिरफ्तारी की धमकी दी। इससे डरकर 15 लाख रुपए दे दिए। परिवादी हरदीपसिंह ने बताया कि तीन माह से कांस्टेबल नरेश मीणा उनकाे इतना परेशान कर वसूली कर चुका था कि वे जवाहरनगर पुलिस के नाम से डरने लगे थे।

फलस्वरूप उन्हाेंने जाेधपुर हाईकाेर्ट से अग्रिम जमानत करवाने की साेची। जाेधपुर पहुंचे ताे वकील ने एफआईआर और परिवादी की फर्म के खरीद बिल देखकर बताया कि इस एफआईआर में उनके खिलाफ काेई कार्रवाई बनती ही नहीं। इस पर उसी दिन जाेधपुर एसीबी ऑफिस पहुंच डीआईजी डाॅ. विष्णुकांत से मिले और पूरा प्रकरण बताकर मदद मांगी। उन्हाेंने शिकायत का सत्यापन करवाकर कार्रवाई काे अंजाम दिया।

