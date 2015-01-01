पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Corona Effact Business Of Flowers Declined In Jaipur During Festive Season, Business Faces A Rise In Demand In Outside States

कोरोना महामारी का असर:जयपुर में त्योहारी सीजन में घटा फूलों का कारोबार, बाहरी राज्यों में मांग बढ़ने से कारोबारियों के चेहरे खिले

जयपुर26 मिनट पहले
जयपुर में जनता बाजार स्थित फूल मंडी, यहां कोरोना की वजह से मंदिर बंद होने, शादी समारोह का दायरा सिमटने से कारोबार में कमी आई है। वहीं, अन्य राज्यों में जयपुर के फूलों की डिमांड बढ़ने से राहत मिली है।
  • कोलकाता, जालंधर, बठिंडा व अन्य जगहों पर डिमांड बढ़ी
  • पहले रोजाना 100 टन खपत होती थी, अब करीब 40 टन फूल बिकता है

जयपुर में गोविंद देव मंदिर के पीछे जनता बाजार में स्थित फूलों की मंडी इस बार दीपावली के त्योहारी सीजन में फीकी नजर आ रही है। देशी-विदेशी फूलों की महक से सराबोर रहने वाली इस मंडी में आमतौर पर पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी। दीपावली के त्यौहार के आसपास यहां ग्राहकों का जमावड़ा लगा रहता था। लेकिन, इस बार मंडी में ग्राहकों का टोटा नजर आ रहा है।

जनता बाजार फूल मंडी में पहले रोजाना 100 टन खपत होती थी, अब करीब 40 टन फूल बिकता है
यहां फूल कारोबारियों को ग्राहकों का इंतजार है। इसकी वजह है कोरोना महामारी का प्रभाव और कई महिनों तक चला लॉकडाउन। इससे जयपुर में मंदिर और मांगलिक कार्यक्रम बंद होने से भले ही फूलों का कारोबार घट गया हो। लेकिन, बाहरी राज्यों और बड़े शहरों में जयपुर के फूलों की मांग बढ़ने से फूल व्यवसाय से जुड़े कारोबारियों के चेहरे खिल गए है।

रोजाना 100 टन खपत होती थी, अब 40 टन फूल बिक रहा

भास्कर टीम ने जनता मार्केट पहुंचकर फूल कारोबारियों से बातचीत की। इनमें दौलत सिंह गुर्जर ने बताया कि कोरोना और लॉकडाउन का फूलों के कारोबार पर बुरा असर पड़ा है। कोरोना महामारी से पहले रोजाना इस मंडी में करीब 100 टन फूलों की बिक्री होती थी। लेकिन फूलों का यह कारोबार 70 प्रतिशत घट गया है। यहां अब 30 से 40 टन फूलों की खपत हो रही है। दौलत के मुताबिक दीपावली पर मंडी में इतना कारोबार होता था। इतनी फूलों से भरी गांठें हो जाती थी, कि हम परेशान हो जाते थे। यहां इतनी भीड़ होती थी कि पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी।

दौलत ने बताया कि कोरोना की वजह से मंदिर बंद है। इससे फूलों की खपत जयपुर में घट गई है। लेकिन, बाहरी राज्यों में फूलों की डिमांड बढ़ गई है। जनता बाजार मंडी से जयपुर से बाहर कोलकाता, जालंधर, बठिंडा सहित कई अन्य शहरों में फूल एक्सपोर्ट किए जा रहे है। इससे कारोबार को लेकर उम्मीद जगी है। चेहरों पर मुस्कुराहट है। उम्मीद है कि व्यापार में तेजी आएगी।

कोरोना की वजह से मंदिर बंद है, मांगलिक समारोह का दायरा सिमट गया, इससे नुकसान

फूल मंडी कारोबारी धर्मवीर सैनी ने बताया कि कोरोना की वजह से किसानों ने फूल उगाना बंद कर दिया। इससे माल भी कम आ रहा है। इसके अलावा जयपुर में फूलों का कारोबार लगभग बंद हो गया है। यहां कोरोना की वजह से मंदिर नहीं खोले गए है। शादी और मांगलिक समारोह कम हो गए है। धार्मिक आयोजन बंद हो गए है। उनका दायरा सिमट गया है। इसके चलते ग्राहक नहीं आ रहा है। इससे फूलों की बिक्री का दाम कम हो गया है।

कारोबारियों को उम्मीद, कोरोना का ग्रहण जल्द हटेगा

धर्मवीर के मुताबिक और दिनों की अपेक्षा दीपावली पर फूलों का भाव थोड़ा बढ़ा है। गेंदे का फूल अभी 50 से 60 रुपए बिक रहा है। पहले आधे दामों में बिकता था, क्योंकि मंडी में यह फूल कम आ रहा है। एक और फूल कारोबारी नरेंद्र सैनी ने बताया कोरोना के बाद फूल मंडी की हालत खराब हो गई। यहां व्यापारियों का पैसा अटक गया है। नरेंद्र के मुताबिक इस बार दीपावली पर कारोबारी निराश है। लेकिन, बाहरी शहरों में जयपुर के फूलों की मांग ज्यादा है। इससे कारोबार पर लगा कोरोना का ग्रहण दूर हो गया है।

