पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Corona Figures Upgrade Before Deepawali In Jaipur, Social Distancing Disappears In Markets And Business Declines Live Report

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दीपोत्सव पर रिपोर्ट:जयपुर में दिवाली से पहले तेजी से बढ़े कोरोना के आंकड़े, बाजारों में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग गायब; कारोबार में आई गिरावट

जयपुर3 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
धनतेरस की शाम पर परकोटे में छोटी चौपड़ का दृश्य, जहां बाजारों में भीड़भाड़ नजर आई। लेकिन सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग नहीं थी।
  • शहर में 38 दिनों बाद पिछले तीन दिनों में रिकार्ड 1385 कोरोना संक्रमित केस मिले
  • कोरोना से बचाव के लिए बाजारों में ग्राहकों को फ्री में मास्क बांटे, बिना मास्क प्रवेश नहीं

शहर में आज दीपावली का त्योहार मनाया जाएगा। घर-घर महालक्ष्मी की पूजा होगी। हर साल की तरह इस बार भी जयपुर शहर के बाजार रंगीन रोशनी से सरोबार हैं। परकोटे और शहर के बाहरी प्रमुख बाजारों में व्यापारियों द्वारा आकर्षक सजावट करवाई गई है। तीन दिन चलने वाले दीपाेत्सव पर बंपर कारोबार की उम्मीद को देखते हुए दुकानदारों और शोरूम संचालकों ने अपने यहां प्रतिष्ठानों पर नया स्टॉक मंगवाया है। लेकिन इस बार धनतेरस और रुप चतुर्दशी पर कोरोना महामारी और लॉकडाउन का असर देखने को मिला।

किशनपोल बाजार में सराफा दुकानों पर ग्राहकों का इंतजार
किशनपोल बाजार में सराफा दुकानों पर ग्राहकों का इंतजार

कारोबारी अपने प्रतिष्ठानों पर ग्राहकों के आने का इंतजार करते रहे हैं। हम बात करें जयपुर में परकोटे के बाजारों की तो यहां वाहनों की रेलमपेल और फुटपाथ पर चल रही भीड़ पहले की दीपावली की तरह ही नजर आई। लेकिन इस बार लोग खरीदारी की जगह विंडो शॉपिंग तक ही सीमित हो गए हैं। धनतेरस पर जहां बाजारों में भीड़ उमड़ती देखी जाती थी। यहां ज्वैलरी, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स, बर्तनों की दुकानों पर खरीदारी करने की होड़ रहती थी। इस बार कोरोना महामारी ने दीपावली पर यह नजारा बदलकर रख दिया है।

सड़कों पर सजा मिट्‌टी से बने दीपक और अन्य सामानों का बाजार
सड़कों पर सजा मिट्‌टी से बने दीपक और अन्य सामानों का बाजार

कोरोना के डर से बाजारों में शहरवासियों के चेहरों पर मास्क भले ही नजर आ रहे हैं। लेकिन सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग गायब रही। वहीं, दीपावली से ठीक पहले तीन दिनों में कोरोना के केसों की अचानक रिकॉर्ड बढ़ोतरी हुई। यहां जयपुर शहर में 11 नवंबर को 450, 12 नवंबर को 475 और 13 नवंबर को 460 कोरोना पॉजिटिव केस सामने आए। तीनों दिनों में 1385 कोरोना संक्रमित के आंकड़े ने एक बार फिर से दीपावली के बीच शहरवासियों की बेचैनी बढ़ा दी है। पहली बार होगा जबकि यह दीपावली पटाखाें के बिना मनाई जाएगी। इस बार सिर्फ दीपोत्सव होगा।

ज्वैलरी, इलेक्ट्रानिक्स और गारमेंट्स के फेमस एमआई रोड पर ग्राहकों का इंतजार

भास्कर संवाददाता ने शहर के सबसे नामचीन एमआई रोड बाजार पहुंचकर ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट जुटाई। यह बाजार ज्वैलरी, इलेक्ट्रानिक्स और गारमेंट्स के लिए मशहूर हैं। वीआईपी ग्राहकी के लिए जाना जाता है। एमआई रोड व्यापार मंडल के महामंत्री सुरेश सैनी से बातचीत की तो उन्होंने बताया कि मैं 50 साल में पहली बार दीपावली पर सूनी सड़कें देख रहा हूं। बार-बार महसूस कर रहा हूं कि ये कैसी दीपावली है। दुकानदारों ने शोरूमों पर नया स्टॉक लाकर रखा है। डिस्काउंट सेल भी चल रही है। इसके बावजूद भी 10 प्रतिशत ग्राहक ही बाजार में नजर आ रहा है। पिछले सालों की तुलना में 90 प्रतिशत तक ग्राहकी में गिरावट नजर आई है।

परकोटे में 40 साल से मिट्‌टी के दीपक बेच रही महिला ने कहा-इस बार आधी बिक्री भी नहीं

परकोटे में छोटी चौपड़ पर हर दीपावली पर पिछले 40 साल से मिट्‌टी से बने दीपक और अन्य सामान बेचने वाली मैथी देवी ने कहा कि पिछले साल 25 हजार से ज्यादा दीपक बेचे थे। लेकिन इस बार 10 हजार दीपक भी नहीं बिके है। मैथी देवी ने कहा कि बाजार में ग्राहक आ रहा है, लेकिन रुपए खर्च नहीं कर रहा है। इसी तरह, किशनपोल बाजार, चौड़ा रास्ता, त्रिपोलिया बाजार, चांदपोल में भी ग्राहक कम नजर आए।

खरीददारी कर रहा ग्राहक बोला-अब कोरोना से डरो ना की आदत हो गई है

कोरोना को लेकर डर के बारे में भास्कर संवाददाता ने बाजार में ख़रीददारी कर रहे गणेश नाम के ग्राहक से बातचीत की। उन्होंने बताया कि अब कोरोना का कुछ भी प्रभाव नहीं है। अब तो कोरोना गया। गणेश ने कहा कि लोगों के मन में कोरोना से डरो ना हो गया है। अब लोगों को इसके साथ जीने की आदत पड़ गई है। गणेश ने कहा कि दीपावली पहले जैसी ही है। माहौल भी वैसा ही है। लेकिन धंधा व्यापार कम हो गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें