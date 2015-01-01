पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना पॉजिटिव की व्यथा:मरीज ने सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट डाल कर कहा- पॉजिटिव आया, न कोई दवा देने और न कोई पूछने आया

अलवर22 मिनट पहले
  • इसके बाद पहुंची टीम दवा भी देकर आए

कोरोना संक्रमण के मामले में अलवर जिला पूरे प्रदेश भर के सबसे अधिक संक्रमित जिलों में शामिल है। जिसे देखते हुए राज्य सरकार ने यहां रात्रि के समय कर्फ्यू लगा दिया है लेकिन चिकित्सा व्यवस्था दुरुस्त नहीं है। 24 घंटे पहले कोरोना पॉजिटिव आए एक मरीज ने सोशल मीडिया पर यह जानकारी साझा की कि 24 घंटे पहले उसकी पॉजिटिव रिपोर्ट आने के बावजूद कोई भी मेडिकल टीम संभालने नहीं आई। हालांकि इसके बाद मेडिकल टीम के दो सदस्य उसके आवास कर्मचारी कॉलोनी पहुंचे। फिर उसका तापमान नापा और दवा देकर भी आए।

कई अन्य की भी शिकायतें
असल में अलवर जिले में रोजाना 200 से अधिक कोरोना पॉजिटिव आते हैं। कोरोना संक्रमित की रिपोर्ट आने के बाद भी उसका हाल जानने और दवा देने के लिए पहुंचने वाली चिकित्सा टीम सुस्त हो चुकी है। उसी का नतीजा है कि 24 घंटे तक संक्रमित को होम आइसोलेशन में रहने की गाइडलाइन नहीं दी जाती है।

600 से अधिक मरीज घर पर
चिकित्सा विभाग की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार अलवर जिले में अब भी 750 से अधिक एक्टिव केस हैं जिसमें से करीब 600 मरीजों का घर से इलाज जारी है। घर पर रहने वाले काफी मरीजों की पहले शिकायत हो चुकी है कि उन्हें समय पर कोई दवा दवा देने नहीं आता है। एक तरह अपने हाल पर है।

सभी जगहों पर टीम लग रही
जबकि मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी डॉक्टरों ओपी मीणा का कहना है कि प्रत्येक क्षेत्र में टीम निर्धारित है और संक्रमित की रिपोर्ट आने के बाद टीम के सदस्य घर पर जाकर आवश्यक गाइडलाइन और दवा देते हैं। इसके बाद भी समय समय पर टीम जाती है। टीम की निगरानी में मरीज का इलाज चलता है।

