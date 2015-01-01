पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना से 11 दिन बाद जंग हारे:बयाना के इलेक्ट्रिकल व्यवसाई का निधन, 7 दिन में 3 की हो चुकी है मौत

बयानाएक घंटा पहले
प्रकाश गुप्ता (फाइल फोटो)।
  • पार्षद व पंचायत सहायक के बाद अब इलेक्ट्रिकल व्यवसाई ने तोड़ा दम
  • जयपुर में हुआ निधन, 11 दिन से अस्पताल में भर्ती थे 51 वर्षीय बिजनेसमैन

(महेश शर्मा)। त्यौहारी सीजन के दौरान कोरोना गाइडलाइन को लेकर बरती गई लापरवाही का खामियाजा काल बन कर टूट रहा है। बयाना में अब पिछले सात दिन के अंतराल में बुधवार को तीसरी मौत सामने आई है। जयपुर के आरयूएचएस हॉस्पिटल में पिछले 11 दिनों से कोरोना से जंग लड़ रहे बयाना के गांधी चौक निवासी 51 वर्षीय इलेक्ट्रिकल व्यवसाई प्रकाश गुप्ता भी जिंदगी से हार गए।

गौरतलब है कि पिछले सप्ताह भी कस्बे के नगरपालिका पार्षद प्रमोद पिक्कू व गांव फरसो में पूर्व सरपंच के पंचायत सहायक पुत्र पुष्पेेद्र फौजदार का भी कोरोना से निधन हो गया था। कस्बा निवासी न्यायिक कर्मचारी सत्यप्रकाश गुप्ता ने बताया कि गांधी चौक निवासी उनके ताऊ के पुत्र प्रकाश गुप्ता को बुखार के बाद सांस लेने में तकलीफ की शिकायत के बाद धनतेरस को जयपुर के आरयूएचएस में भर्ती कराया गया था।

कोरोना रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आने के बाद हुआ निधन
जांच में कोरोना पॉजिटिव होने पर आईसीयू में रखा गया था। बीच में उनकी तबियत में सुधार भी हो गया और पांच दिन पहले उनकी कोरोना रिपोर्ट भी नेगेटिव आ गई लेकिन फेंफड़ों में संक्रमण होने की वजह से उनका निधन हो गया। प्रकाश के छोटे भाई न्यायिक कर्मचारी प्रदीप गुप्ता भी पॉजिटिव आए हैं। इसे देखते हुए बुधवार को न्यायिक कर्मचारियों की सेंपंलिंग भी कराई गई।

