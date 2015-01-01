पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना के भय को तोड़ने में संगीत कारगर:संगीत साधना से भी पाई जा सकती है रोग के भय से मुक्ति, भरतपुर में 40 संगीतज्ञों ने एक साथ किया कला का प्रदर्शन

भरतपुर25 मिनट पहले
भरतपुर। श्री सरस्वती संगीत विद्यालय के विद्यार्थी कार्यक्रम पेश करते हुए।
  • श्री सरस्वती संगीत विद्यालय के स्टूडेंट्स ने किया दिखाया हुनर
  • कोरोना काल में संगीत की ऑललाइन शिक्षा ले रहे हैं स्टूडेंट्स

संगीत का नाम सुनते ही मन प्रफुल्लित हो उठता है। एक अनुमान के अनुसार जो संगीत प्रेमी होते हैं, वे बीमार भी कम पड़ते हैं, क्योंकि वे सदैव खुश रहते हैं। कोरोना संक्रमणकाल के चलते लोग इस महामारी के भय से डरे हुए हैं। ऐसे में अपनी संगीत कला के जरिए कलाकारों ने रोग के भय से मुक्त होने का संदेश दिया।

कोरोना काल में ऑनलाइन शिक्षा ले रहे हैं स्टूडेंट्स
शहर के उभरते संगीतज्ञों का एक होटल में गुरुवार को कार्यक्रम हुआ। श्री सरस्वती संगीत विद्यालय के 40 विद्यार्थी अपने साजो-सामान के साथ पहुंचे और सभी ने अपनी-अपनी कला का प्रदर्शन किया। कोरोना लॉकडाउन के चलते ये सभी विद्यार्थी ऑनलाइन संगीत शिक्षा प्राप्त कर रहे हैं।

ये सभी सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना करते हुए गिटार, कीबोर्ड, तबला, बांसुरी, माउथऑर्गन एवं ड्रम आदि वाद्ययंत्रों के साथ एकत्रित हुए और शानदार प्रस्तुति देकर अपनी अपनी कला का प्रदर्शन किया। इस मौके पर संगीतज्ञ विद्यालय के संचालक मुकेश शर्मा, यश शर्मा व लविश शर्मा के नेतृत्व में नवांकुर संगीतज्ञों ने वाद्ययंत्रों में खूब हाथ आजमाए।

