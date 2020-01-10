पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राजस्थान में कोरोना के 114989 मामले:1865 नए पॉजिटिव केस सामने आए, 14 लोगों की मौत; अजमेर में 6000 के पार पहुंचा संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा

जयपुर7 मिनट पहले
राजस्थान रोडवेज की बसों में भी थर्मल स्कैनिंग की सुविधा।
  • राज्य में अब तक 28.56 लाख से ज्यादा सैंपल जांचे जा चुके
  • राजस्थान में कोरोना से अब तक 1336 मरीजों की जान जा चुकी

राजस्थान में रविवार को कोरोना के 1865 मामले सामने आए। इनमें जयपुर में 328, जोधपुर में 301, अलवर में 141, उदयपुर में 140, पाली में 125, भीलवाड़ा में 104, अजमेर में 101, कोटा में 62, बीकानेर में 58, नागौर में 42, टोंक में 41, सीकर में 39, भरतपुर में 37, हनुमानगढ़ में 34, झुंझुनू में 31, चूरू में 30, गंगानगर और चित्तौड़गढ़ में 29-29, बांसवाड़ा में 26, दौसा और बूंदी में 22-22, झालावाड़ में 21, धौलपुर में 20, डूंगरपुर में 17, सिरोही में 16, बाड़मेर में 14, राजसमंद में 11, सवाई माधोपुर में 11, करौली, जैसलमेर और बारां में 10-10, प्रतापगढ़ में 6, जालौर में 4 संक्रमित मिले।

इसके बाद कुल संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 114989 पहुंच गया। वहीं, 14 लोगों की मौत हो गई। इनमें जयपुर में 2, अजमेर, अलवर, बांसवाड़ा, भरतपुर, बीकानेर, जोधपुर, करौली, कोटा, नागपुर, पाली, सिरोही और उदयपुर में 1-1 की मौत हो गई। जिसके बाद कुल मौत का आंकड़ा 1336 पहुंच गया।

राज्य में जोधपुर में सबसे ज्यादा संक्रमित

प्रदेश में संक्रमण के सबसे ज्यादा केस जोधपुर में हैं। यहां अब तक 16996 मरीज मिल चुके हैं। इसके बाद जयपुर में 17455, अलवर में 9751 केस सामने आए हैं। इसी तरह, अजमेर में 6009, बांसवाड़ा में 1054, बारां में 1174, बाड़मेर में 2582, भरतपुर में 4071, भीलवाड़ा में 3093, बीकानेर में 5932, बूंदी में 1130, चित्तौड़गढ़ में 1432, चूरू में 1431, दौसा में 798, धौलपुर में 2678, डूंगरपुर में 1468, गंगानगर में 1132, हनुमानगढ़ में 725, जैसलमेर में 668, जालौर में 1654, झालावाड़ में 2241, झुंझुनूं में 1383, करौली में 750, कोटा में 8428, नागौर में 3143, पाली में 4989, प्रतापगढ़ में 714, राजसमंद में 1586, सवाई माधोपुर में 775, सीकर में 3543, सिरोही में 1673, टोंक में 1007, उदयपुर में 3487 केस सामने आ चुके हैं।

प्रदेश में अब तक 1336 मरीजों की मौत

  • राजस्थान में कोरोना से अब तक 1336 मरीजों की जान जा चुकी है। इनमें जयपुर में सबसे ज्यादा 300 मरीजों की मौत हुई। इसके अलावा जोधपुर में 131, कोटा में 93, बीकानेर में 101, भरतपुर में 73, अजमेर में 88, पाली में 53, नागौर में 45, उदयपुर में 41, धौलपुर में 23 और सिरोही में 16 मरीजों की जान गई है।
  • वहीं, अलवर में 31, सीकर में 26, बाड़मेर में 23, ​राजसमंद में 19, सवाई माधोपुर में 16, भीलवाड़ा में 16, बारां में 15, डूंगरपुर में 12, गंगानगर में 8, जालौर में 13, ​करौली में 8, टोंक में 14, चित्तौड़गढ़ में 14, चूरू में 9, बांसवाड़ा में 8, दौसा में 8, झुंझुनूं​ में 6 और प्रतापगढ़ में 7, सिरोही में 12, झालावाड़ में 10, जैसलमेर में 6, बूंदी में 4-4, हनुमानगढ़ में 4 की मौत हो चुकी है। वहीं, दूसरे राज्यों के 39 मरीजों की भी मौत हुई है।
  • राज्य में अब तक 28.56 लाख से ज्यादा सैंपल जांचे जा चुके हैं। इनमें कुल 114989 पॉजिटव मिले हैं। इनमें 95469 लोग रिकवर हो चुके हैं। इसमें से 94174 को डिस्चार्ज किया जा चुका है। अब राज्य में कुल 18184 एक्टिव केस बचे। इसके अलावा अब तक 9857 प्रवासी राजस्थानी भी संक्रमित मिले हैं।
