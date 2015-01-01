पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेलवे पुरस्कार:कोरोना ने बदली उत्कृष्ट कार्य की परिभाषा, रेलवे की नजर में सिर्फ दो ही अफसरों ने किया बेहतर काम

जयपुर12 मिनट पहले
इंडियनम रेलवे आगामी दिनों में अपना 65 वां राष्ट्रीय रेल सप्ताह समारोह मनाएगा। इस कार्यक्रम में देशभर के 139 अधिकारियों और कर्मचारियों को सम्मानित किया जाएगा।
  • देशभर के साढ़े ग्यारह लाख कर्मचारियों में से 139 अधिकारियों और कर्मचारियों को सम्मानित करेगा रेलवे
  • जयपुर में केंद्रीय अस्पताल के सीनियर डीएमओ डॉ मनीष पाबरी और बीकानेर डीसीएम सीमा विश्नोई होंगी सम्मानित

शिवांग चतुर्वेदी. रेलवे द्वारा हाल में एक घोषणा की गई है। जिसके तहत रेलवे आगामी दिनों में अपना 65वां राष्ट्रीय रेल सप्ताह समारोह मनाएगा। इस कार्यक्रम में देशभर के साढ़े ग्यारह लाख कर्मचारियों में से 139 अधिकारियों और कर्मचारियों को सम्मानित किया जाएगा। यह पुरस्कार बेहतर कार्यकुशलता, नए प्रयोग, नई सोच, राजस्व बढ़ाने, रेलवे की कार्यकुशलता को बेहतर बनाने के लिए दिए जा रहे हैं।

दरअसल हर साल रेल मंत्रालय मंडल से लेकर रेलवे बोर्ड स्तर पर रेल सप्ताह मनाता है। इस बार कोरोना के कारण यह कार्यक्रम आगे खिसकते रहे हैं। इसी दौरान रेल मंत्रालय पूरे देश में बड़ी संख्या में बेहतर कार्य करने वाले अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों को मंत्रालय स्तर पर राष्ट्रीय पुरस्कार देकर सम्मानित करता है।

इस साल राष्ट्रीय पुरस्कारों के लिए सिर्फ 139 लोगों का ही चयन किया गया है। इससे पहले प्रत्येक जोन से लगभग 10-15 अधिकारियों और कर्मचारियों को सम्मानित किया जाता था। जिसके चलते रेलवे अधिकारियों पर चहेतों को पुरस्कार दिए जाने के आरोप भी लगते रहे हैं।

राजस्थान से सिर्फ दो ही काबिल अफसर

बोर्ड स्तर पर सम्मान किए जाने वाले कर्मचारियों में उत्तर पश्चिम रेलवे (प्रदेश का 90 फीसदी क्षेत्रफल) के सिर्फ दो ही अधिकारी शामिल हैं। दो में भी कोई कर्मचारी नहीं है। यानी यहां कार्यरत 47 हजार कर्मचारियों और करीब 3 हजार अधिकारियों में से सिर्फ दो ही अधिकारियों ने पूरे साल अच्छा काम किया है।उत्तर पश्चिम रेलवे के जयपुर स्थित केंद्रीय रेलवे अस्पताल में कार्यरत वरिष्ठ मंडल चिकित्सा अधिकारी (सीनियर डीएमओ) डॉ मनीष पाबरी और बीकानेर मंडल की मंडल वाणिज्यिक प्रबंधक (डीसीएम) आई आर टी एस डॉ सीमा विश्नोई को उत्कृष्ट कार्य के लिए सम्मानित किया जाएगा।

गौरतलब है कि अन्य जोनल रेलवेज में पुरस्कृत होने वाले अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों की संख्या अधिक है। तो उत्तर-पश्चिम रेलवे जोन में केवल दो ही अधिकारी चयनित हुए हैं। पिछले साल भी इस जोन का प्रदर्शन अच्छा नहीं रहा था और दो पुरस्कार ही मिले थे।

क्या उत्कृष्ट कार्य किया इसका पता नहीं लग सकता

इस पूरे मामले में एक महत्वपूर्ण और रोचक बात ये भी है कि जिन दो अधिकारियों को पुरस्कार मिल रहा है, वे अपने बेहतर काम के बारे में जानकारी भी नहीं दे सकते, जब तक उन्हें रेलवे का जनसंपर्क विभाग अनुमति नहीं दे। तो वहीं रेलवे प्रशासन द्वारा भी जोनल स्तर पर इन दोनों अधिकारियों ने क्या कार्यकुशलता दिखाई, इसकी जानकारी अभी तक साझा नहीं की गई है। तो वहीं ये खुद भी अपने कार्य को लेकर आला अधिकारियों की अनुमति के बिना कुछ भी कहने से बच रहे हैं।

इन केटेगिरी में दिए जाएंगे पुरस्कार

रेलवे ने खर्च रोकने व क्षमता बढाने के लिए 28, मानव जीवन व रेल संपत्ति बचाने के लिए उत्कृष्ट प्रदर्शन पर 14, राजस्व बढ़ाने, बेटिकट यात्रा रोकने में विशेष प्रयास करने पर 8, रेलवे के संचालन, संरक्षा व सुरक्षा में बेहतर कार्य के लिए 36, प्रोजेक्ट्स को समय पर पूरा करने पर 13, खेलकूद में बेहतर प्रदर्शन पर 5 तथा अन्य क्षेत्रों में बेहतर प्रदर्शन करने पर 35 लोगों का चयन किया है। कोरोना के चलते राष्ट्रीय समारोह एक जगह आयोजित होना असंभव है, इसके लिए तय किया गया है कि तय तिथि पर जोनल वाइज अवार्ड दिए जाएंगे।

