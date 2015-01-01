पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खाकी हुई शर्मसार:उदयपुर में नशे में धुत पुलिसकर्मी ने पतलून में किया पेशाब, सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो हो रहा वायरल

उदयपुर34 मिनट पहले
उदयपुर में पुलिस के एक जवान ने आज खाकी को शर्मसार करने में कोई कसर नही छोड़ी। शहर के उदियापोल बस स्टैंड पर शराब पिये पुलिसकर्मी ने शराब पीकर खाकी को शर्मसार किया। चुनावी माहौल के बीच शराब पिए लोगों का मिलना आम है, लेकिन पुलिसकर्मी का शराब पीकर सड़क पर इस तरह से होना लोगों को भी एक बार आश्चर्य में डाल दिया। सुबह-सुबह ही नशे में धुत जवान ऑटो में बैठने के लिए इधर-उधर घूमता रहा और लोगों को गालियां देता रहा। इस दौरान वहां मौजूद कुछ लोगों ने पुलिसकर्मी का वीडियो बनाकर सोशल मीडिया में वायरल कर दिया जिसके बाद नशे में धुत पुलिसकर्मी की खूब चर्चा हो रही है।

शहर के उदयपोल बस स्टैंड पर पुलिसकर्मी नशे में इतना धुत था कि उसने अपनी पतलून में ही पेशाब कर दिया। इस दौरान वहां मौजूद लोगों से भी पुलिस कर्मी द्वारा अभद्र व्यवहार किया गया। इसके बाद कुछ लोगों ने नशेड़ी पुलिसकर्मी का वीडियो बनाना शुरू कर दिया और अब यह वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है।

राहगीरों को परेशान करता है नशेड़ी पुलिसकर्मी
इस वीडियो के बारे होने के बाद उदयपुर पुलिस अधीक्षक कैलाश विश्नोई ने भी इसे निंदनीय बताया है। पुलिस अधीक्षक कैलाश विश्नोई ने कहा कि जो भी पुलिसकर्मी पुलिस की गरिमा को शर्मसार करता है उसके खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई होगी। बता दें कि यह वीडियो उदयपुर समेत प्रदेश के कई अन्य जिलों में सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है। जिसमें नशे में धुत पुलिसकर्मी आम लोगों के साथ दुर्व्यवहार करता नजर आ रहा है।

