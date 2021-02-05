पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

4 साल पहले हुई थी शादी:ससुराल में पेड़ पर फंदे से लटका मिला युवक, पत्नी को छोड़कर एक दिन पहले अहमदाबाद के लिए रवाना हुआ था

डूंगरपुर5 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • डूंगरपुर जिले में बोरी गांव की घटना

कोतवाली थाना क्षेत्र के बोरी गांव में एक युवक शुक्रवार को अपने ससुराल के बाहर पेड़ से लटका मिला। सूचना पर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और मृतक के परिजनों को उदयपुर से बुलवाया। उदयपुर जिले के झेलाना निवासी हाजा डामोर ने बोरी गाव में नाता विवाह किया था। नाता प्रथा के अनुसार कोई भी विवाहित पुरुष या महिला अगर किसी दूसरे पुरुष या महिला के साथ अपनी मर्जी से रहना चाहते हैं, तो वह एक दूसरे से तलाक लेकर एक निश्चित राशि अदा कर एक साथ रह सकते हैं।

हाजा पत्नी के साथ पिछले 4 सालों से अहमदाबाद में रहकर मजदूरी करता था। तीन फरवरी को वह पत्नी को उसके पीहर बोरी गांव छोड़कर अहमदाबाद जाने को निकला था। शुक्रवार सुबह हाजा का शव ससुराल के ठीक पास एक पेड़ से लटका मिला। सूचना पर कोतवाली पुलिस घटनास्थल पहुंची और मृतक के परिजनों को सूचना दी। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।

रिपोर्ट: सिद्धार्थ शाह

ऐप खोलें
इंग्लैंडइंग्लैंड140-2 (57.0)
VSलाइव
भारतभारत--
खेल जारी है
  • कॉपी लिंक
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहली बार सेंसेक्स 51 हजार और निफ्टी 15 हजार अंकों के पार, रेपो रेट स्थाई रखने से बाजार ऊपरी स्तर से फिसला - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें