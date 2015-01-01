पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेलवे:जयपुर सहित 9 रेल मंडलों में जैक्सन कोऑपरेटिव क्रेडिट सोसाइटी डायरेक्टर के चुनाव 26 को

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
9 रेल मंडलों में रेलवे जैक्सन कोऑपरेटिव क्रेडिट सोसाइटी डायरेक्टर के चुनाव 26 को होंगे।
  • जयपुर मंडल के 1713 और मुख्यालय के 422 सदस्य डालेंगे वोट
  • दोनों बैंक के सदस्य नहीं कर सकेंगे वोट

(शिवांग चतुर्वेदी)। रेल कर्मचारियों की जैक्सन कोऑपरेटिव क्रेडिट सोसाइटी के डायरेक्टर के चुनाव जयपुर में 26 नवंबर को होंगे। कुल दो पदों में से एक डायरेक्टर की रिजर्व सीट पर घासीराम नरेडा को निर्विरोध चुन लिया गया है। एक पद पर पहली बार चुनाव आयोजित किया जा रहा है।

दरअसल पहले यूनियन जिस प्रत्याशी को समर्थन दे रही थी। उसने बाद में बिना बैनर के चुनाव लड़ना तय किया। जिसके बाद यूनियन ने जयपुर मुख्यालय के राकेश यादव को प्रत्याशी के तौर पर खड़ा किया है। वहीं नीरज शर्मा निर्दलीय चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं।

पहली बार हो रहा चुनाव
जयपुर में अब तक एम्प्लॉइज यूनियन द्वारा समर्थन प्राप्त प्रत्याशी ही निर्विरोध चुनाव जीत जाता है, लेकिन इस बार आपसी विरोध के चलते इस पद पर चुनाव होगा। इसको लेकर रेलवे में सरगर्मियां बढ़ गई हैं। चुनाव प्रचार शुरू हो चुका है।

प्रत्याशी रेल कर्मचारी सदस्यों से संपर्क करने में जुटे हुए हैं। वहीं मजदूर संघ ने अपना कोई प्रत्याशी मैदान में नहीं उतारा है। इसमें जयपुर मंडल के करीब 1713 और मुख्यालय के 422 सदस्य वोटिंग में हिस्सा लेंगे। ऐसा इसलिए क्योंकि नियमानुसार दो बैंकों के सदस्य चुनाव में हिस्सा नहीं ले सकते।

कहां कितने डायरेक्टर
सोसाइटी के देशभर में चुनाव होंगे। इनमें कोटा में दो, जयपुर में दो, अजमेर में दो, रतलाम में दो, बड़ौदा में दो, अहमदाबाद में दो, राजकोट में दो, भावनगर में दो, मुंबई मंडल में दो, मुंबई मुख्यालय में एक डायरेक्टर का चुनाव होगा। इस तरह से सोसाइटी के 19 डायरेक्टर का चुनाव होगा।

कोरोना के चलते 26 मार्च को निरस्त हुए थे चुनाव
सोसाइटी डायरेक्टर के पहले 26 मार्च को चुनाव होने थे, लेकिन कोरोना व लॉकडाउन के कारण चुनाव स्थगित हो गए थे। अब सेंट्रल रजिस्ट्रार दिल्ली ने 31 दिसंबर से पहले चुनाव के आदेश दिए। मुख्य कार्मिक अधिकारी मुंबई ने 26 नवंबर को चुनाव कराने के निर्देश दिए।

