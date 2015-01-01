पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राजस्थान नगर पालिका चुनाव 2020:प्रदेश की 42 नगर निकायों में 12 दिसंबर को होंगे चुनाव

जयपुर31 मिनट पहले
  • राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग ने जारी किया चुनाव का कार्यक्रम

प्रदेश 11 जिलों की 42 नगरीय निकायों में चुनाव के लिए राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग ने चुनाव कार्यक्रम अघोषित कर दिया है। इन 42 निकायों में 35 नगर पालिकाएं है, जबकि 7 नगर परिषद। इन सभी में चुनाव एक ही चरण में होंगे, इसलिए वोटिंग 11 दिसंबर को होगी। परिणाम 13 दिसंबर को घोषित किए जाएंगे। इन सभी निकायों में कुल 1520 वार्डो के सदस्य यानी पार्षद चुने जाएंगे।

आयोग से जारी चुनाव घोषणा पत्र के मुताबिक चुनाव की अधिसूचना 23 नवंबर को जारी की जाएगी। उसी दिन से नामांकन पत्र भरने का सिलसिला शुरू हो जाएगा। नामांकन पत्र भरने की अंतिम तिथि 27 नवंबर दोपहर 3 बजे तक रहेगी। नामांकन पत्रों की जांच एक दिसंबर को होगी और नाम वापसी का समय 3 दिसंबर तक रहेगा। इसके बाद 11 दिसंबर को वोटिंग और 13 को मतगणना कर चुनाव परिणाम घोषित किया जाएगा।

20 दिसंबर को होगा अध्यक्ष का निर्वाचन
इन नगरीय निकायों में पार्षदों के चुनाव का परिणाम आने के बाद पालिका अध्यक्ष के लिए 20 दिसंबर को वोटिंग होगी और उसी दिन परिणाम घोषित किए जाएंगे। जबकि उपाध्यक्ष के अगले दिन यानी 21 दिसंबर को वोटिंग होगी करवाकर चुनाव परिणाम जारी किए जाएंगे।

इन नगर पालिकाओं में होंगे चुनाव
अलवर: राजगढ़, खेड़ली, तिजारा, खैरथल, बहरोड़, किशनगढ़बास।
बारां: अंता।
धौलपुर: बाड़ी व राजाखेड़ा।
दौसा: बांदीकुई, लालसोट।
श्रीगंगानगर: रायसिंह नगर, गजसिंहपुर, केसरीसिंहपुर, श्रीकरणपुर, अनूपगढ़, श्रीविजयनगर, सादुलशहर, पदमपुर।
जयपुर: चौंमू, सांभर, चाकसू, कोटपूतली, फुलेरा, शाहपुरा, विराटनगर, जोबनेर, बगरू, किशनगढ़-रेनवाल।
जोधपुर: पीपाड़सिटी, बिलाड़ा।
कोटा: रामगंजमंडी, ईटावा।
करौली: टोडभीम,
सिरोही: माउण्ट आबू

इन नगर परिषद में होंगे चुनाव
सवाईमाधोपुर, गंगापुरसिटी, हिण्डौन, करौली, दौसा, धौलपुर और बारां।

