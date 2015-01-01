पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Executive Engineer Of PHED Arrested For Taking Bribe Of 50 Thousand Rupees, Bribe Sought For Passing Outstanding Bills In Dudu Jaipur By Acb

जयपुर जिले में एसीबी ट्रेप:पीएचईडी का अधिशाषी अभियन्ता 50 हजार रुपए रिश्वत लेते गिरफ्तार, बकाया बिलों का पास करने की एवज में मांगी रिश्वत

जयपुर38 मिनट पहले
जनस्वास्थ्य अभियान्त्रिकी विभाग (पीएचईडी), दूदू के अधिशाषी अभियन्ता जितेन्द्र कुमार शर्मा को गुरुवार को एसीबी ने ट्रेप कर लिया
  • जिले के दूदू में जनस्वास्थ्य अभियान्त्रिकी विभाग कार्यालय में पदस्थापित था घूसखोर
  • ठेकेदार से बिलों की कुल रकम का 7.5 प्रतिशत कमीशन के हिसाब से मांगी थी रिश्वत

भ्रष्टाचार निरोधक ब्यूरो (एसीबी) की स्पेशल इन्वेस्टिगेशन विंग, मुख्यालय की टीम ने गुरूवार को बड़ी कार्रवाई करते हुए जनस्वास्थ्य अभियान्त्रिकी विभाग (पीएचईडी), दूदू के अधिशाषी अभियन्ता जितेन्द्र कुमार शर्मा को 50 हजार रूपये की रिश्वत लेते रंगे हाथों गिरफ्तार कर लिया। ट्रेप के बाद एसीबी की अन्य टीमों द्वारा आरोपी जितेंद्र शर्मा के घर एवं अन्य ठिकानों की तलाशी जारी है।

भ्रष्टाचार निरोधक ब्यूरो, महानिदेशक भगवान लाल सोनी ने बताया कि एसीबी की एस.आई.डब्ल्यू. इकाई को परिवादी द्वारा शिकायत दी गई कि विभिन्न कार्यों के बकाया बिलों को पास कराने की एवज में बिलों की कुल राशि का 7.5 प्रतिशत कमीशन के रूप में रिश्वत की मांग कर दूदू में पीएचईडी विभाग में पदस्थापित अधिशाषी अभियन्ता जितेन्द्र कुमार शर्मा द्वारा परेशान किया जा रहा है।

तब एसीबी अतिरिक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक संजीव नैन के नेतृत्व में मांग का सत्यापन करवाकर आज ट्रेप रचा गया। जिसमें एसीबी टीम ने जितेंद्र कुमार शर्मा को परिवादी ठेकेदार से 50 हजार रुपए की रिश्वत लेते हुए गिरफ्तार कर लिया। आरोपी जितेंद्र कुमार शर्मा निवासी गांव विशनपुरा चारणवास, तहसील चौमूं जिला जयपुर है। वह यहां जयपुर शहर में मोनिका विहार, मान्यावास रोड, मानसरोवर में रहते है। एसीबी द्वारा भ्रष्टाचार निवारण अधिनियम 1988 के अन्तर्गत प्रकरण दर्ज कर अग्रिम अनुसंधान किया जायेगा।

टोल फ्री हेल्पलाइन और व्हाट्सएप नंबर पर कर सकते है घूसखोरों की शिकायत

एसीबी महानिदेशक भगवान लाल सोनी ने समस्त प्रदेशवासियों से अपील की है कि भ्रष्टाचार निरोधक ब्यूरो की टोल-फ्री हेल्पलाईन नं. 1064 एवं Whatsapp हेल्पलाईन नं. 94135-02834 पर सम्पर्क कर भ्रष्टाचार के विरूद्ध अभियान में अपना महत्वपूर्ण योगदान दें। डीजी सोनी ने बताया कि अब एसीबी राजस्थान राज्य में राज्य कर्मियों के साथ-साथ केन्द्र सरकार के कार्मिकों के विरूद्ध भी कार्यवाही करने को अधिकृत है।

