शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान:जयपुर में मूंगफली में हरा रंग मिलाकर 1200 रुपए किलो के भाव से बेचा जा रहा था नकली पिस्ता

जयपुर11 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
शहर में मूंगफली में हरा रंग मिलाकर महंगे दामों पर नकली पिस्ता बाजार में बेचने के कारोबार का बड़ा मामला सामने आया है। यह खुलासा शहर में मिलावटखोरों पर कार्रवाई के लिए चलाए जा रहे शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान के दसवें दिन खाद्य विभाग ने किया। जिन्होंने बुधवार को चांदपोल बाजार स्थित दीनानाथ जी की गली में मैसर्स जसोरिया ट्रेडिंग कंपनी के यहां छापा मारा। जहां करीब 500 किलो दूषित बादाम और 30 किलो नकली पिस्ता जब्त किया।

जसोरिया ट्रेडिंग कंपनी के व्यापारी मूंगफली की कटिंग में हरा रंग मिलाकर पिस्ता बताकर बेच रहे थे
जसोरिया ट्रेडिंग कंपनी के व्यापारी मूंगफली की कटिंग में हरा रंग मिलाकर पिस्ता बताकर बेच रहे थे

अतिरिक्त जिला कलक्टर चतुर्थ एवं अभियान के प्रभारी अशोक कुमार ने बताया कि जसोरिया ट्रेडिंग कंपनी के व्यापारी मूंगफली की कटिंग में हरा रंग मिलाकर पिस्ता बताकर 1200 रुपए प्रति किलोग्राम के भाव से ग्राहकों और खुदरा व्यापारियों को बेच रहे थे।

जिला कलक्टर अन्तर सिंह नेहरा के निर्देशन में शहर में चलाए जा रहे अभियान में कार्रवाई के लिए स्पेशल टीमों का गठन किया गया था। साथ ही, जिला स्तरीय प्रबन्ध समिति का भी गठन किया गया है। यह समिति जांच दलों द्वारा मिलावटखोरों के खिलाफ की गई कार्रवाई, दर्ज की गई एफआईआर सहित इसके सभी पक्षों की समीक्षा करेगी।

शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान के तहत खाद्य विभाग की टीम ने शहर में कई दुकानों से सैंपल लिए
शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान के तहत खाद्य विभाग की टीम ने शहर में कई दुकानों से सैंपल लिए

इन मिठाईयों के दुकानों से भी उठाए सैंपल

एडीएस अशोक कुमार ने बताया कि गांधी नगर मोड़ स्थित ‘‘मैसर्स स्पेशल शंकर मिष्ठान भंडार’’ से घी में निर्मित गुलाब जामुन का नमूना लिया गया। इसी प्रकार गांधी नगर मोड़ स्थित ‘‘मैसर्स शंकर मिष्ठान भंडार’’ से वनस्पति घी में निर्मित गुलाब जामुन और ‘‘मैसर्स शंकर नमकीन भंडार’’ से घी में निर्मित गुलाब जामुन के सैम्पल लिए गए। वी.के.आई. इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया स्थित ‘‘मैसर्स वर्षा एंटरप्राइजेज’ के यहां से धनिया, मिर्च और हल्दी पाउडर के नमूने लिए गए।

इसके अलावा दीनानाथ जी की गली से ‘‘मैसर्स दूध कॉर्नर’’ से काजू कतली और मूंगथाल के सैम्पल लिए गए।द्वितीय टीम ने बालाजी मोड़ स्थित ‘‘मैसर्स शंकर वाला स्वीट्स एंड नमकीन’’ से बर्फी मावा मिठाई का सैम्पल लिया। मालवीय नगर, सत्कार शॉपिंग सेंटर स्थित ‘‘मैसर्स दादूदयाल मिष्ठान भंडार’ के यहां से मावा का सैम्पल लिया गया।

जगतपुरा स्थित ‘‘मैसर्स यूनीक कैटर्स स्वीट्स नमकीन बेकर्स एंड फास्ट फूड’’ से मावा का सैम्पल लिया गया। सांगानेर तहसील के गांव आशावाला स्थित मावे वालों की ढाणी से ‘‘मैसर्स नानगराम मावा वाला’’ के यहां से मावा का एक सैम्पल और एक सैम्पल मिक्स दूध का लिया गया। इसी प्रकार वाटिका रोड के पास कल्ला वाला स्थित ‘‘मैसर्स शंकरलाल मावा वाले एंड स्वीट्स प्राइवेट लिमिटेड’’ के यहां से एक सैम्पल मावा का और एक सैम्पल मिक्स दूध का लिया गया। इन सैंपलों को टेस्टिंग के लिए लैब में भिजवाया जाएगा।

इन नंबरों पर कर सकते है मिलावटखोरों के खिलाफ शिकायत

अभियान के प्रभारी अशोक कुमार ने बताया कि अभियान के अंतर्गत दूध से बने उत्पादों को जैसे- मावा, पनीर, अन्य दुग्ध उत्पादों की जांच, आटा-बेसन, खाद्य तेल एवं घी, सूखे मेवे, मसाले, बाट एवं माप की जाँच को प्राथमिकता दी जा रही है। मिलावटखोरों की सूचना देने हेतु कंट्रोल रूम नम्बर भी जारी किये गये है, जिसके अंतर्गत कलक्ट्रेट कंट्रोल रूम नम्बर 0141-2204475, सी.एम.एच.ओ. प्रथम 0141-2605858, सी.एम.एच.ओ. द्वितीय 0141-2603426, पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम नम्बर 0141-2388435, 0141- 2388436 पर सूचना दी जा सकेगी।

