पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Father And Son Of The Businessman Robbed The Bag Full Of Five Lakh Rupees Shahpura Jaipur With Firing

जयपुर:दुकान से घर जा रहे कारोबारी बाप-बेटे पर सरेराह फायरिंग कर लूटा पांच लाख रुपयों से भरा बैग

जयपुर35 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शाहपुरा में मंगलवार रात को फायरिंग में एक गोली व्यापारी ओमप्रकाश के सिर के ऊपर से निकल गई, जबकि एक गोली उनके बेटे अनिल कुमार के पैर में लगी।
  • शाहपुरा में देवन रोड तिराहा की घटना, बेटे के पैर में गोली लगी, पिता का सिर फटा
  • गंभीर हालत में बाप-बेटे को जयपुर किया रैफर, कल बाजार बंद रखेंगे व्यापारी

जयपुर जिले के शाहपुरा इलाके में मंगलवार रात को अज्ञात बदमाशों ने सरेराह कारोबारी पिता-पुत्र पर फायरिंग कर दी। वारदात में बाइक सवार बेटे के पैर में गोली लग गई, जबकि पिता का सिर फट गया। वे दोनों लहूलुहान हालत में सड़क पर गिर पड़े। इस बीच मौका पाकर बदमाश पिता पुत्र के पास मौजूद करीब पांच लाख रुपयों से भरा बैग लूटकर भाग निकले।

वारदात के बाद मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने घायल पिता पुत्र को नजदीकी अस्पताल पहुंचाया। जहां प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद दोनों को जयपुर रैफर कर दिया गया। लूट व फायरिंग की वारदात से स्थानीय व्यापारियों और निवासियों में आक्रोश व्याप्त हो गया। उन्होंने बुधवार को शाहपुरा का बाजार बंद रखने का एलान कर दिया।

लूट व फायरिंग की वारदात से स्थानीय व्यापारियों और निवासियों में आक्रोश व्याप्त हो गया। उन्होंने बुधवार को शाहपुरा का बाजार बंद रखने का एलान कर दिया।
लूट व फायरिंग की वारदात से स्थानीय व्यापारियों और निवासियों में आक्रोश व्याप्त हो गया। उन्होंने बुधवार को शाहपुरा का बाजार बंद रखने का एलान कर दिया।

बाजार में होलसेल गारमेंट्स की दुकान करते है पिता पुत्र, घर लौटते वक्त वारदात

जानकारी के अनुसार देवन रोड निवासी ओमप्रकाश कस्बे के डाबर मोहल्ले में होलसेल की दुकान करता है। वह देर शाम को अपने पुत्र अनिल के साथ दुकान बंद कर देवन रोड स्थित घर जा रहा था। उनके पास करीब 4-5 लाख रुपए से भरा बैग भी था। जैसे ही दोनों पिता-पुत्र देवन रोड स्थित अपने घर के पास पहुंचे तो एक बाइक पर सवार होकर आए तीन बदमाशों ने पिता-पुत्र पर फायरिंग कर दी।

फायरिंग में एक गोली व्यापारी ओमप्रकाश के सिर के ऊपर से निकल गई, जबकि एक गोली उनके बेटे अनिल कुमार के पैर में लगी। इस दौरान बदमाशों ने ओमप्रकाश के सिर पर किसी हथियार से वार भी किया। हमले में दोनों पिता-पुत्र घायल होकर नीचे गिर गए। बदमाश उनसे रुपयों से भरा बैग छीनकर फरार हो गए। फायरिंग की घटना के बाद इलाके में सनसनी फैल गई। घटना के बाद मौके पर ग्रामीणों की भीड़ लग गई। सूचना पाकर शाहपुरा थाना प्रभारी राकेश ख्यालिया मय जाब्ते मौके पर पहुंचे और नाकाबंदी करवाई। लेकिन देर रात बदमाशों का पता नहीं चला।

फोटो एवं रिपोर्ट: मुकेश प्रजापति, शाहपुरा

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहरियाणा में कांग्रेस MLA के भाई ने लड़की को गोली मारी, फोन पर कहा था- धर्म बदल ले, शादी कर लेंगे - फरीदाबाद - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी समाज सेवी संस्था अथवा किसी प्रिय मित्र की सहायता में समय व्यतीत होगा। धार्मिक तथा आध्यात्मिक कामों में भी आपकी रुचि रहेगी। युवा वर्ग अपनी मेहनत के अनुरूप शुभ परिणाम हासिल करेंगे। तथा ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें