राजस्थान विद्युत विनियामक आयोग:बड़े घरेलू उपभोक्ताओं से अब हर महीने के बजाय बिजली कनेक्शन लोड से वसूल होगा फिक्स चार्ज

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
अब हर महीने के बजाए बिजली कनेक्शन लोड के हिसाब से फिक्स चार्ज की वसूली होगी। - Dainik Bhaskar
अब हर महीने के बजाए बिजली कनेक्शन लोड के हिसाब से फिक्स चार्ज की वसूली होगी।
  • बिजली कंपनियों की टैरिफ पिटिशन में शामिल किया नया प्रावधान
  • 10 किलोवॉट व हर माह एक हजार यूनिट खर्च पर होगा लागू

प्रदेश में अब घरेलू उपभोक्ताओं से भी अब हर महीने के बजाए बिजली कनेक्शन लोड के हिसाब से फिक्स चार्ज की वसूली होगी। इसके साथ ही अब पहली बार घरेलू उपभोक्ताओं के बिजली कनेक्शन के लोड की भी जांच की जाएगी। फिलहाल यह प्रस्ताव बड़े उपभोक्ताओं यानि हर महीने एक हजार यूनिट से ज्यादा उपभोग व 10 किलोवॉट से ज्यादा क्षमता के स्वीकृत लोड वाले उपभोक्ताओं पर लागू किया जाएगा। यह वर्तमान फिक्स चार्ज से दुगना होगा। अब तक घरेलू उपभोक्ताओं से विद्युत उपभोग के आधार पर फिक्स चार्ज की वसूली होती थी।

जयपुर, जोधपुर व अजमेर डिस्कॉम ने राजस्थान विद्युत विनियामक आयोग (आरईआरसी) में विद्युत चार्ज व फिक्स चार्ज में बदलाव के लिए दर्ज करवाई टैरिफ पिटिशन यह नए प्रावधान प्रस्तावित किए है। विनियामक आयोग ने सार्वजनिक सूचना जारी कर एक मार्च तक उपभोक्ताओं, संस्थाओं व आम जनता से टैरिफ पिटिशन पर आपत्ति मांगी है।

ऐसे पड़ेगा दोगुना भार
अब तक घरेलू उपभोक्ताओं से विद्युत खर्च के आधार पर 275 से 400 रुपए प्रति माह के हिसाब से फिक्स चार्ज वसूला जाता था। नए प्रस्ताव के अनुसार 10 किलोवॉट से ज्यादा कनेक्ट लोड वाले उपभोक्ता से 80 रुपए प्रति किलोवॉट से वसूली होगी। यानि बड़े उपभोक्ताओं को अब 400 के बजाए 800 रुपए प्रति माह का फिक्स चार्ज देना होगा।

सब्सिडी के मापदंड बदलेंगे
अब तक हर महीने 50 यूनिट बिजली खर्च करने वाले छोटे उपभोक्ताओं को सब्सिडी दी जाती थी। कई उपभोक्ताओं के कई महीने में 50 यूनिट से ज्यादा उपभोग का बिल आ जाता था। ऐसे में अब छोटे उपभोक्ताओं की श्रेणी में हर साल 900 यूनिट तक खर्च पर ही सब्सिडी दी जाएगी। इससे ज्यादा पर सब्सिडी नहीं दी जाएगी।

