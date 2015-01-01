पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दीपावली पर भी नहीं बढ़ी हवाई सेवा:विंटर शेड्यूल में घोषणा कर फ्लाइट शुरू करना भूली एयरलाइंस, अब कई प्रमुख शहरों के लिए फ्लाइट ही नहीं

जयपुर5 मिनट पहले
पिछले साल दीपावली के मौके पर जयपुर एयरपोर्ट से 64 फ्लाइट संचालित हो रही थीं, जिनमें 7 इंटरनेशनल और 57 घरेलू फ्लाइट थीं। अब रोजाना औसतन 28 घरेलू फ्लाइट संचालित हो रही हैं।
  • पिछले साल के मुकाबले 50 फीसदी संचालन भी नहीं हो रहा
  • एयरलाइंस को विंटर शेड्यूल में बढ़ानी थी छह फ्लाइट

शिवांग चतुर्वेदी. कोरोना ने हवाई सेवाओं का संचालन बिगाड़ रखा है। 25 मई से जयपुर एयरपोर्ट से फ्लाइट संचालन तो दुबारा शुरू हुआ है, लेकिन अभी तक फ्लाइट्स और यात्रियों की संख्या पहले के समकक्ष नहीं पहुंच पा रही है। मौजूदा हालात हैं कि पिछले साल के मुकाबले 50 फीसदी फ्लाइट भी संचालित नहीं हो रही हैं।

जयपुर एयरपोर्ट से एयरलाइंस को विंटर शेड्यूल में फ्लाइट्स की संख्या में बढ़ोतरी करनी थी। एयरलाइंस ने छह नई फ्लाइट शुरू करने का शेड्यूल दिया था, लेकिन इनमें से मात्र एक फ्लाइट ही शुरू हो सकी है। इसके अलावा पांच अन्य फ्लाइट अब तक शुरू नहीं हुई हैं। ऐसे में दूसरी एयरलाइंस भी इन स्लॉट में नई फ्लाइट शुरू नहीं कर पा रही हैं।

कोरोना से पहले 64 फ्लाइट, अब सिर्फ 28 ही

पिछले साल दिवाली के मौके पर जयपुर एयरपोर्ट से 64 फ्लाइट संचालित हो रही थीं, जिनमें 7 इंटरनेशनल और 57 घरेलू फ्लाइट थीं। जबकि अब जयपुर एयरपोर्ट से रोजाना औसतन 28 घरेलू फ्लाइट संचालित हो रही हैं। यानी पिछले साल की तुलना में 50 फीसदी से भी कम फ्लाइट चल रही हैं। पिछले साल जयपुर एयरपोर्ट से रोज औसतन 15 हजार यात्रियों को आवागमन हो रहा था, लेकिन अब मात्र 5200 यात्रियों का ही आवागमन हो रहा है। गौरतलब है कि 25 अक्टूबर से जयपुर एयरपोर्ट पर विंटर शेड्यूल लागू हो चुका है, नए शेड्यूल में 6 फ्लाइट शुरू होनी थी, लेकिन मात्र एक फ्लाइट ही शुरू हो सकी है।

विंटर शेड्यूल में इन फ्लाइट्स को मिलना था आसमान :

- इंडिगो की सुबह 8:30 बजे मुंबई के लिए फ्लाइट 6ई-5343 शुरू हुई

- गो एयर की सुबह 8:30 बजे मुंबई के लिए फ्लाइट जी8-389 शुरू नहीं हुई

- स्पाइसेज की सुबह 10:10 बजे बैंगलुरू के लिए फ्लाइट एसजी-774 शुरू नहीं हुई

- स्पाइसजेट की दोपहर 2:50 बजे दिल्ली के लिए फ्लाइट एसजी-8714 शुरू नहीं हुई

- स्पाइसेज की शाम 4:30 बजे हैदराबाद के लिए फ्लाइट एसजी-773 शुरू नहीं हुई

- गो एयर की शाम 8:45 बजे दिल्ली के लिए फ्लाइट G8-218 भी शुरू नहीं हुई है।

