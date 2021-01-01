पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राजस्थान में सर्दी का सितम:शीतलहर से छूटी कपकपी, माउंट आबू में पारा लगातार दूसरे दिन -4° रहा, 30 जनवरी तक नहीं मिलेगी राहत

जयपुर27 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अजमेर, भीलवाड़ा सहित 9 शहरों में आज न्यूनतम तापमान 5 डिग्री सेल्सियस से भी नीचे चला गया। - Dainik Bhaskar
अजमेर, भीलवाड़ा सहित 9 शहरों में आज न्यूनतम तापमान 5 डिग्री सेल्सियस से भी नीचे चला गया।

उत्तरी भारत से चल रही शीतलहर ने प्रदेश में गलन और सर्दी बढ़ा दी है। जयपुर समेत राज्य के अधिकांश शहरों में बीती रात न्यूनतम तापमान 8 °c से नीचे चला गया। सबसे कम तापमान माउंट आबू में -4.2°c दर्ज किया गया। शेखावाटी क्षेत्र सीकर, झुंझुनूं, चूरू के अलावा हनुमानगढ़, गंगानगर, अलवर समेत कई शहर शीतलहर की चपेट में आ गए।

जयपुर के मौसम की बात करें तो बीते दो दिनों से यहां तेज सर्दी पड़ रही है। शीतलहर के कारण दिन में भी तापमान गिरने लगा है। ग्रामीण इलाकों में सर्दी का प्रकोप इससे भी ज्यादा है। माउंट आबू के मैदानी इलाकों में सुबह ओस बर्फ में में बदल जाती है। इधर, शेखावाटी के झुंझुनूं, सीकर, चूरू समेत आस-पास के क्षेत्र कड़ाके की सर्दी झेल रहे हैं। इन शहरों में बीते दो दिनों से न्यूनतम तापमान 5°c से नीचे है।

कोहरे के चपेट में आए कई शहर
सर्दी के अलावा कई शहर कोहरे की चपेट में आ गए। कोटा, अलवर, भरतपुर, बूंदी, बीकानेर, गंगानगर, हनुमानगढ़ समेत कई शहरों में आज सुबह घना कोहरा छाया रहा। इस कारण इन शहरों में विजीबिलीटी 100 मीटर से भी कम पर पहुंच गई। कोहरे का असर सबसे ज्यादा ग्रामीण इलाकों में देखा जा रहा है।

30 जनवरी तक बरकरार रहेंगे सर्दी के तेवर
सर्दी के इन तेवरों से प्रदेश की जनता को 30 जनवरी तक राहत नहीं मिलने वाली। मौसम विभाग ने अजमेर, अलवर, भीलवाड़ा, भरतपुर, झुुंझुनूं, जयपुर, कोटा, सवाई माधोपुर, सीकर, टोंक, उदयपुर, गंगानगर, हनुमानगढ़, चुरू, बीकानेर में शीतलहर चलने की संभावना जताई है। इन शहरों के लिए आगामी 30 जनवरी तक ओरेंज अलर्ट जारी किया है।

ये रहा बीते 24 घंटे में शहरों का न्यूनतम तापमान

शहरन्यूनतम तापमान
अजमेर4.4°c
भीलवाड़ा1.6 °c
वनस्थली (टोंक)2.8°c
अलवर6.2°c
जयपुर5.6°c
पिलानी (झुंझुनूं)2.9°c
सीकर0.5°c
कोटा7.4°c
चित्तौड़गढ़3.5°c
उदयपुर3°c
बाड़मेर8.5°c
पाली4.8°c
जैसलमेर8°c
जोधपुर6.8°c
बीकानेर7.6°c
चूरू2°c
भरतपुर6.7°c
