  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  Gang Robber Arrested For Cheating By Marrying, Arrested, Najma Sheikh Alias Neha Patil Of Mumbai By Jaipur Police

लुटेरी दुल्हन गिरफ्तार:मुंबई की नजमा शेख जयपुर में शादी का झांसा देकर करती थी ठगी; आखिरकार पकड़ी गई

जयपुर38 मिनट पहले
महाराष्ट्र की रहने वाली है गैंग की मास्टरमाइंड नेहा उर्फ नजमा। जयपुर में एक युवक से शादी का बहाना कर एक लाख रुपए हड़पकर भाग निकली थी नेहा। गैंग के चार साथी पहले हो चुके है गिरफ्तार
  • मुंबई की रहने वाली है नजमा उर्फ नेहा, गलतागेट थाना पुलिस ने रेलवे स्टेशन पर पकड़ा
  • एक युवक से शादी का बहाना कर एक लाख रुपए हड़पकर भाग निकला था पूरा गैंग

शादी का झांसा देकर मोटी रकम हड़पकर फरार होने वाली लुटेरी दुल्हन अब जयपुर पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आ गई है। इससे पहले गैंग के चार सदस्य पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आ चुके है। वे जेल में है, लेकिन पुलिस को तलाश थी गैंग की मुख्य सूत्रधार लुटेरी दुल्हन नजमा शेख उर्फ नेहा पाटिल की। जिसे जयपुर में नार्थ जिले की गलता गेट थाना पुलिस ने बड़ी मुश्किलों से महाराष्ट्र तक पीछा किया। आखिरकार मुखबिर सूचना के आधार पर उसे मुंबई की ट्रेन से जयपुर पहुंचने पर रेलवे स्टेशन पर पकड़ लिया। थानाप्रभारी आरपीएस धर्मवीर सिंह चौधरी के नेतृत्व में गठित पुलिस टीम ने यह कार्रवाई की।

डीसीपी नार्थ डॉ. राजीव पचार ने बताया कि गिरफ्तार नेहा पाटिल उर्फ नजमा शेख (40) मुंबई में ठाणे जिले की रहने वाली है। इसकी गैंग में शामिल जयसिंहपुरा खोर ब्रह्मपुरी निवासी शोभारानी सोलंकी व नोरतमल जैन, बदनपुरा गलतागेट निवासी राहुल खंडेलवाल व पंचवटी कॉलोनी जयसिंहपुरा खोर निवासी रवि खंडेलवाल पहले गिरफ्तार हो चुके है। प्रारंभिक पूछताछ में सामने आया है कि नेहा उर्फ नजमा और उसकी गैंग के साथियों ने जयपुर में ब्रह्मपुरी, सीकर के लक्ष्मणगढ़ और जोधपुर में एक युवक को शादी करने का झांसा देकर मोटी रकम हड़पी है।

आधार कार्ड पर अपनी फोटो चिपकाकर खुद को अविवाहित बताती है

एडिशनल डीसीपी सुमित गुप्ता के मुताबिक नजमा शेख उर्फ नेहा पाटिल किसी दुसरी लड़की के चेहरे से मिलते जुलते आधार कार्ड पर अपना फोटो चिपकाकर कलर प्रिंट निकलवा लेती है। उसे अपना पहचान दस्तावेज बताती है। इसके बाद गैंग में शामिल दलालों के मार्फत अपने को अविवाहित बताकर शादी की तलाश में घूम रहे परिवारों और युवकों से संपर्क करते है। उसे जल्दबाजी में शादी करने का दबाव बनाकर मंदिर में शादी कर लेते है।

योजना के मुताबिक नेहा अपने ससुराल जाती है। एक दिन वहां ठहरकर आने जाने की रस्म के दौरान गहने व रुपए तथा कीमती सामान बटोरकर फरार हो जाती है। 25 फरवरी को उसके खिलाफ बदनपुरा निवासी सुनीता खंडेलवाल ने गलतागेट थाने में मुकदमा दर्ज करवाया था कि शोभारानी सोलंकी नाम की महिला ने उनसे संपर्क किया और एक लड़की से उसके बेटे की शादी करने का झांसा देकर एक लाख रुपए हड़प कर लिए। इसके बाद दुल्हन को फरार करवा दिया, तब पुलिस ने गैंग के चार सदस्यों को धरदबोचा, जबकि नेहा पाटिल महाराष्ट्र भाग निकली। ट्रेस होने से बचने के लिए वह मोबाइल फोन का उपयोग नहीं करती है।

