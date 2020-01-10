पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुलिस की कार्रवाई:ट्रक में अलग-अलग जगह छुपाकर ला रहे थे 25 लाख 230 गांजा, पुलिस ने 4 आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया

अलवर2 मिनट पहले
230 किलोग्राम अवैध गांजे समेत चार तस्करों को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया।

भिवाड़ी पुलिस ने बड़ी कार्रवाई करते हुए मंगलवार को 4 गांजा तस्करों को गिरफ्तार किया है। पुलिस ने इनके पास से 25 लाख रुपए की कीमत का 230 किलो गांजा बरामद किया है। आरोपी यह गांजा उड़ीसा से भिवाड़ी लेकर पहुंची थे।

पुलिस के अनुसार भिवाड़ी थाना प्रभारी जितेंद्र सिंह सोलंकी को मुखबिर के जरिये सूचना मिली कि नूहं घाटी हरियाणा की तरफ से एक ट्रक जिसको तिरपाल से ढका हुआ है, सुबह तक आने वाला है। जिसमें चार व्यक्ति बैठे है। ट्रक को देख पुलिस की टीम ने नाकाबंदी कर रुकने का इशारा किया। पुलिस को देख चालक ट्रक को तेज गति से भगाने लगा। पुलिस ने बैरिकेड्स लगाकर ट्रक को रूकवाया।

उड़ीसा से फरीदाबाद पहुंचाना था सफेद पेपर

ट्रक चालक और उसके साथियों से गाड़ी में भरे माल के बारे में पूछा गया तो उन्होंने सफेद पेपर की पैकेट कार्टन में होना बताया। जिसकी बिल्टी मांगने पर ड्राइवर हड़बड़ा गया। बिल्टी में सफेद पेपर उड़ीसा से भरकर फरीदाबाद पहुंचानी थी। उपरोक्त बिल्टी के संदिग्ध लगने पर टीम ने ट्रक की बारीकी से तलाश की।

30 पैकेटों में भरा था गांजा
पुलिस टीम को ट्रक की तलाशी में केबिन में सीट के नीचे से पांच पैकिट गांजे के मिले। वहीं, पीछे लदे सामान से 25 पैकेट गांजे के मिले। पुलिस ने आरोपी याकूब, चरण सिंह, दीपसिंह और नदीम गिरफ्तार किया है। आरोपी महीने में दो से तीन बार ट्रक में बिल्टी के सामान के साथ सस्ते दामों में उड़ीसा से अवैध मादक पदार्थ गांजा को लाकर भिवाड़ी व आसपास के क्षेत्रों में महंगे दामों में तस्करी करते हैं।

