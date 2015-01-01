पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Chittorgarh Girl Murder Case | Girl Caught With Lover, Brother Kills His Sister In Rajasthan Chittorgarh

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हत्या का खुलासा:पड़ोसी को बहन के साथ देखा तो भाइयों ने पीट-पीटकर की हत्या, फिर पहचान छुपाने जला डाला

चित्तौड़गढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पुलिस गिरफ्त में दोनों आरोपी भाई चेतन और राजेश।
  • 12 दिसंबर को शव मिलने के बाद पूरे मामले मे स्पेशल टीम बनाकर जांच शुरू की गई थी

जिले के निंबाहेड़ा में 12 दिसंबर को मिले एक अधजले शव के मामले में पुलिस ने खुलासा किया है। पुलिस ने बताया कि युवक की हत्या उसके पड़ोस में रहने वाले दो युवकों ने की थी। दोनों आरोपी सगे भाई हैं। आरोपियों ने अपनी बहन को युवक के साथ देख लिया था। इसके बाद उसकी पीट-पीटकर हत्या कर दी। उन्होंने शव की पहचान छुपाने के लिए शव को जला दिया था।

जानकारी के मुताबिक, 8 दिसंबर को राजेश (23) ने ईशाक मोहम्मद (32) को अपनी बहन के साथ एक घर के अंदर देख लिया था। इसकी जानकारी राजेश ने अपने बड़े भाई चेतन (24) को दी। जिसके बाद दोनों ने ईशाक के साथ मारपीट की। इससे उसकी मौत हो गई। इसके बाद मृतक को बोरी में बांधकर अलसीगढ़ की एक खाली खदान में ले गए। जहां पहचान छुपाने के लिए उसे जला दिया। पुलिस ने दोनों आरोपियों चेतन और राजेश को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

इस तरह हुआ खुलासा
12 दिसंबर को शव मिलने के बाद पूरे मामले में स्पेशल टीम बनाकर जांच शुरू की। जांच में सामने आया की घटना के चार-पांच दिन पहले चेतन ने अपनी बहन को खेत पर ईशाक के साथ देखा था। 8 दिसंबर को ईशाक को उसके भतीजे ने खेत पर जाते हुए देखा था। इसी रास्ते में लड़की का घर भी है। ईशाक के भतीजे ने यह बात पुलिस को बताई। पुलिस को गांव में पूछताछ करने पर ईशाक और आरोपी की बहन से प्रेम प्रसंग का पता चला। जिसके बाद पुलिस ने लड़की के घरवालों से सख्ती से पूछताछ की। इसमें लड़की के दोनों भाईयों ने अपना गुनाह कबूल लिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंनौशेरा सेक्टर में सीजफायर वॉयलेशन, भारतीय सेना ने 2 पाकिस्तानी सैनिक मार गिराए - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें