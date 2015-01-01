पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Government Gives Big Relief To 5 Lakh Pensioners Of State, Will Be Able To Give Life Certificate Till February 2021

पेंशनरों को राहत:राज्य के पौने 5 लाख पेंशनर अब फरवरी तक दे सकेंगे जीवन प्रमाण पत्र, नहीं काटने होंगे बैंक के चक्कर

जयपुर10 मिनट पहले
कोरोना के बढ़ते संक्रमण को देखते हुए फरवरी 2021 तक दी छूट।

राज्य सरकार ने आज प्रदेश के लगभग पौने 5 लाख पेंशनरों (राज्य सेवा से सेवानिवृत कर्मचारियों ) को बड़ी राहत दी है। कोरोना के बढ़ते संक्रमण को देखते हुए इन बुजुर्गों को अब अपने जीवन प्रमाण पत्र के लिए बैंक के चक्कर नहीं काटने पड़ेंगे। सरकार ने फरवरी तक इसमें छूट दी है।

वर्तमान में नियम है कि पेंशनरों को हर साल नवंबर में अपना जीवित प्रमाण पत्र देना होता है। इसके लिए बुजुर्ग पेंशनर को बैंक जाकर प्रमाण पत्र पर बैंक अधिकारी के सामने हस्ताक्षर करने पड़ते हैं। लेकिन, कोरोना के बढ़ते संक्रमण को देखते हुए सरकार ने इसमें छूट दी है। वित्त विभाग से जारी आदेशों के मुताबिक अब फरवरी 2021 तक पेंशनर अपना प्रमाण पत्र बैंकों में दे सकेंगे। इस दौरान इस बीच उनको पेंशन नियमित रूप से मिलती रहेगी।

नवंबर में प्रमाण पत्र नहीं देने पर रुक जाती थी पेंशन
अब तक नियम ये है कि यदि कोई पेंशनर नवंबर में अपना जीवित प्रमाण पत्र नहीं देता था तो उसकी दिसंबर माह में मिलने वाली पेंशन की राशि रुक जाती थी। लेकिन इस बार ऐसा नहीं होगा। पेंशनरों को अपने जीवित प्रमाण पत्र के लिए 28 फरवरी 2021 तक का समय मिलेगा।

