पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

राजस्थान:आरक्षण के लिए फिर आंदोलन की राह पर गुर्जर; 1 नवंबर को पीलूपुरा पहुंचने का आह्वान, चक्काजाम की भी चेतावनी

जयपुर9 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गुर्जर आरक्षण संघर्ष समिति की अगुवाई कर रहे कर्नल किरोड़ी सिंह बैंसला ने 1 नवंबर से गुर्जर समाज के लोगों से पीलूपुरा पहुंचने का आह्वान किया। प्रदेशभर में 1 नवंबर को सुबह 10 बजे से चक्का जाम करने की चेतावनी भी दी
  • आंदोलन की अगुवाई कर रहे कर्नल किरोड़ी सिंह बैंसला ने किया ऐलान
  • आंदोनल के ऐलान को देखते हुए भरतपुर व करौली में इंटरनेट सेवा बंद की
  • सरकार पर गुर्जर समाज की मांगों को नरजअंदाज करने का लगाया आरोप

गुर्जरों को आरक्षण की मांग को लेकर राजस्थान में एक नवंबर से फिर से गुर्जर आंदोलन की राह पर है।गुर्जर आरक्षण संघर्ष समिति के प्रमुख कर्नल किरोड़ी सिंह बैंसला ने एक नवंबर को गुर्जर समाज के लोगों को पीलूपुरा में पहुंचने का आह्वान किया है। साथ ही, बैंसला ने गहलोत सरकार को 1 नवंबर को सुबह 10 बजे से प्रदेशभर में आंदोलन कर चक्का जाम करने की चेतावनी भी दे डाली।

गुर्जर आंदोलन के अल्टीमेटम को देखते हुए भरतपुर व करौली के कई इलाकों में इंटरनेट सेवा बंद करने की जानकारी सामने आ रही है। इसके अलावा पिछले दिनों भरतपुर जिला कलेक्टर नथमल डिडेल ने आंदोलन की चेतावनी को देखते हुए जिले के सभी सरकारी कर्मचारियों की छुट्टियां भी रद्द कर दी गई थी।

किरोड़ी बैंसला ने सरकार से कहा: हम न्यौते से नहीं नियुक्तियों से मानेंगे

गुर्जर आरक्षण आंदोलन के संंबंध में कर्नल किरोड़ी सिंह बैसला ने शुक्रवार को हिंडौन में वर्धमान नगर स्थित अपने आवास पर प्रेसवार्ता भी की। जिसमें उन्होंने सरकार पर गुर्जरों की मांग की अनदेखी करने का आरोप लगाया। उन्होंने कहा कि हम न्यौते से नहीं नियुक्तियों से मानेंगे। पिछले पौने दो साल से सरकार से समझौते की पालना कर रहे हैं। लेकिन अभी तक हमारे मुद्दों को सॉल्व नहीं किया गया। बैंसला ने सरकार से मांग है कि जल्द से जल्द इस मामले में फैसला लें। हम आश्वासन देते है कि सरकार को पूरा सहयोग करेंगे। अन्यथा मुझे ऐसा लगता है कि आंदोलन निश्चित है।

3 मांगो को पूरी करने के लिए राजी है सरकार, कल राज्यमंत्री चांदना ने की थी घोषणा

मंत्रिमंडल उपसमिति की ओर से गुर्जर नेताओं को वार्ता के लिए भेजे गए प्रस्ताव को ठुकराने के बाद सरकार भी गुर्जर आरक्षण को डेमेज करने में जुटी है। इसको देखते हुए कल शाम को मंत्री मण्डलीय समिति की बैठक बुलाई गई थी। जिसमें सरकार ने गुर्जर आरक्षण संघर्ष समिति की 3 प्रमुख मांगों को मानने फैसला लिया था। बैठक में चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य मंत्री रघु शर्मा, युवा मामले एवं खेल राज्य मंत्री अशोक चांदना, एसीएस गृह अभय कुमार, सामाजिक न्याय एवं अधिकारिता विभाग की सचिव गायत्री ए. राठौड, कार्मिक विभाग सहित कई विभागाें के अफसर माैजूद रहे थे।

सरकार ने ये मांगे मानने की बात कही है

गुर्जर आन्दोलन के दौरान घायल हुए व्यक्तियों में कैलाश गुर्जर, मानसिंह गुर्जर एवं बद्री गुर्जर की मृत्यु हो गई थी। इनके परिवार को परिवार को सामाजिक स्तर पर सहायता जुटाकर खेल राज्य मंत्री अशोक चांदना ने 5 लाख रूपये प्रत्येक परिवार को सहायता के रूप में देने को कहा था। इसके अलावा अति पिछड़ा वर्ग के जिन 1252 अभ्यर्थियों की परिवीक्षाकाल पूर्ण हो चुका है उन सभी अभ्यर्थियों को रेगुलर पे स्केल देने की घोषणा की थी।

इसके अलावा चांदना ने कहा था कि राज्य सरकार (कार्मिक विभाग) द्वारा अति पिछड़ा वर्ग हेतु आरक्षण से सम्बन्धित प्रावधान को नौवीं अनुसूची में शामिल करने के लिए पूर्व में भारत सरकार को दो बार पत्र लिखा था। इसके एक बार दोबारा भारत सरकार को पत्र लिखकर उक्त आरक्षण प्रावधान को नौवीं अनुसूची में शामिल करने की राज्य सरकार मांग करेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअमेठी में दलित प्रधान के पति को जिंदा जलाया, सांसद स्मृति के दखल के बाद एक गिरफ्तार - उत्तरप्रदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें