गुर्जर आरक्षण:राज्य सरकार सख्ती से निपटने की तैयारी में, शांति व्यवस्था बिगाड़ने वालों पर रासुका लगाने का आदेश; पुलिस कंपनियां बयाना पहुंची

भरतपुरएक घंटा पहले
देर रात बयाना पहुंची पुलिस की टीम।
  • बयाना में जीआरपी के 300 और आरपीएफ के 100 जवान पहुंच चुके

बैकलॉग एवं प्रक्रियाधीन भर्तियों में 5 प्रतिशत आरक्षण समेत 6 सूत्रीय मांगों को लेकर 1 नवंबर से गुर्जर समाज ने आंदोलन की चेतावनी दी है। जिसके चलते अब आरक्षण आंदोलन को लेकर प्रशासन भी अलर्ट नजर आ रहा। जिसके तहत बयाना में सुरक्षा के पुख्ता इंतजाम किए जा रहे हैं। पुलिस बल की कई कंपनियां बयाना पहुंच रही हैं। साथ ही जीआरपी और आरपीएफ के जवानों को भी बयाना में तैनात करने की तैयारी की जा रही है। वहीं, इस बीच गुर्जर नेताओं के दल और सरकार के बीच जयपुर में वार्ता होगी।

जानकारी अनुसार, बयाना में जीआरपी के 300 और आरपीएफ के 100 जवान पहुंच चुके हैं। इसके साथ ही बयाना, रूपवास, बैर, भुसावर और जेन तहसीलों में इंटरनेट सेवा भी बंद कर दी गई है। वहीं, शांति व्यवस्था को प्रभावित करने वाले लोगों पर रासुका लगाने के आदेश दिए गए हैं। भरतपुर, धौलपुर ,दोसा ,करौली, सवाई माधोपुर ,टोंक ,बूंदी, झालावाड़ कलेक्टर्स को गृह विभाग द्वारा आदेश दिए गए हैं।

गुर्जर आरक्षण आंदोलन 2020 : कब-कब, क्या हुआ

  • मलारनाडूंगर में गुर्जर समाज की बैठक लेकर 17 अक्टूबर को महापंचायत करने का लिया था निर्णय।
  • अक्टूबर में हिंडौन स्थित कर्नल बैसला के निवास पर गुर्जर समाज के प्रमुख लोगों की बैठक में महापंचायत का स्थान परिवर्तन करते हुए 17 अक्टूबर को पीलूपुरा के अड्डा गांव में करने का लिया गया निर्णय।
  • गुर्जरों की ओर से आंदोलन के लिए महापंचायत को लेकर वार्ता का न्यौता लेकर 16 अक्टूबर की रात कर्नल बैंसला के घर आए थे आईएएस नीरज के पवन
  • 17 अक्टूबर को अड्डा गांव में हुई महापंचायत में कर्नल बैसला ने रबी फसल में व्यस्तता के कारण लोगों की राय जानने के बाद सरकार को फिर से दिया था 15 दिन का अल्टीमेटम, एक नवंबर को प्रदेश जाम करने की दी थी चेतावनी
  • 27 अक्टूबर को सरकार से वार्ता का न्यौता लेकर आए आईएएस नीरज के पवन सहित चार अधिकारियों ने की थी कर्नल बैंसला से मुलाकात, लेकिन वार्ता का प्रस्ताव ठुकराया
  • 28 अक्टूबर मोरोली में 36 गांव के पंच-पटेलों की बैठक कर 1 नवंबर को पीलूपुरा शहीद स्थल पर अधिकाधिक लोगों के जुटने का आह्वान कर आंदोलन करने का निर्णय लिया गया।

क्या है यह रासुका कानून

ये कानून राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा में बाधा डालने वालों पर नकेल डालने के लिए है। अर्थात राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा अधिनियम-1980 देश की सुरक्षा के लिए सरकार को अधिक शक्ति देने से संबंधित एक कानून है। सरकार को लगता कि कोई व्यक्ति कानून-व्यवस्था को सुचारू रूप से चलाने में बाधा खड़ी कर रहा है तो वह उसे एनएसए के तहत गिरफ्तार करने का आदेश दे सकती है। अगर उसे लगे कि वह व्यक्ति आवश्यक सेवा की आपूर्ति में बाधा बन रहा है तो वह उसे भी इस कानून में गिरफ्तार करवा सकती है। राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा कानून NSA 23 सितंबर, 1980 को इंदिरा गांधी की सरकार के कार्यकाल में अस्तित्व में आया था।

