गुर्जर आरक्षण आंदोलन:पटरियों पर ही मनाया गया कर्नल बैंसला के बेटे विजय बैंसला का जन्मदिन, समझाइश करने पहुंचे अधिकारी भी खाली हाथ लौटे

भरतपुर11 मिनट पहले
पीलूपुरा रेलवे ट्रेक पर कर्नल बैंसला और विजय बैंसला।
  • देर रात आईएएस नीरज के पवन समझाइश करने के लिए पहुंचे

गुर्जर आरक्षण मसले को लेकर दिल्ली-मुंबई रेल मार्ग पर पीलूपुरा रेलवे ट्रेक को जाम कर आंदोलन कर रहे गुर्जर समाज के लोगों के बीच मंगलवार देर रात कर्नल बैंसला के बेटे विजय बैंसला का जन्म दिन मनाया गया। इस दौरान कर्नल बैंसला और विजय बैंसला दोनों समाज के बीच पटरियों पर ही मौजूद रहे।

इससे पहले देर रात आईएएस नीरज के पवन समझाइश करने के लिए पहुंचे। उन्होंने कर्नल बैंसला एवं विजय बैंसला की उपस्थिति में समाज के लोगों से गुर्जरों की विभिन्न मांगों पर सरकार की सहमति बताते हुए आंदोलन समाप्त करने की अपील की। इस दौरान समाज के लोग सरकारी भर्तियों में बैकलॉग व मृतकों को नौकरी व मुआवजा की मांग पर अड़े रहे। ऐसे में करीब 40 मिनट तक ट्रेक पर रुके रहे नीरज के पवन वापस जयपुर के लिए रवाना हो गए।

नीरज के पवन ने कहा कि जो भी आपकी मांग है, उन मांगों से सरकार को अवगत कराऊंगा और जो भी कमी रह गई है, उन्हें दूर करवाया जाएगा। नीरज के पवन ने कहा कि अधिकतर मांगे पुरानी ही है और सरकार गुर्जरों के पक्ष में खड़ी हुई है। जो भी वाजिब मांग हैं, उन्हें पूरा करने के लिए सरकार कटिबद्ध है। नीरज के पवन के उदबोधन के बाद कर्नल बैंसला ने समाज के लोगों की राय जानी, लेकिन आंदोलनकारी ट्रेक से हटने को राजी नहीं हुए।

पटरियों पर ही काटा गया केक।
आंदोलनकारियों को हटाने की मांग को लेकर हिंडौन आए दूसरे गुर्जर गुट के 21 सदस्यीय प्रतिनिधिमंडल से नहीं मिले कर्नल बैंसला

पीलूपुरा रेलवे ट्रेक पर कब्जा जमाए बैठे गुर्जर आंदोलनकारियों को हटाने की मांग को लेकर मंगलवार को नहरा क्षेत्र के 80 गांवों के प्रमुख पंच-पटेल हिंडौन आए, लेकिन बैंसला के घर पर नहीं मिलने की जानकारी होने पर वापस लौटना पड़ा। इस प्रतिनिधिमंडल में वे लोग भी शामिल थे, जो कि सरकार के साथ समझौता कर वापस लौटे थे और सहमति जताते हुए आंदोलन नहीं करने की मांग की थी।

प्रतिनिधिमंडल में शामिल अतर सिंह ने बताया कि 30 अक्टूबर को सरकार के साथ 41 सदस्यीय प्रतिनिधिमंडल जयपुर वार्ता के लिए गया और उस दौरान वार्ता कर गुर्जरों की विभिन्न मांगों पर समझौता हो गया। इसके बावजूद कर्नल बैंसला ने आंदोलन शुरु करते हुए एक नवंबर को रेलवे ट्रेक जाम कर दिया। इससे आम लोगों को परेशानी उठानी पड़ रही है। यदि कर्नल बैंसला को समझौता पत्र में कुछ संशय है तो सरकार के साथ बातचीत के द्वार खुले हुए हैं। ऐसे में आंदोलन समाप्त करवाने की मांग को लेकर पहले पंच-पटेलों की बैठक बयाना में हुई थी और उसके बाद कर्नल बैंसला से मिलने का निर्णय लिया। रामजीलाल सरपंच के नेतृत्व में प्रतिनिधिमंडल में शामिल अतर सिंह, रामप्रसाद, हरकिशन, भंवरपाल,दया सरपंच, लज्जाराम, मेजर सरपंच, बहादुर सिंह, हाकिम, मलखान सहित काफी लोग गाडियों में सवार होकर हिंडौन आए। वे हिंडौन के आरओबी के पास पहुंचे ही थे कि उन्हें बैंसला गाडी से कहीं जाते हुए दिखाई दिए। जिस पर सभी लोग वापस लौट गए।

विजय बैंसला ने रेलवे ट्रेक पर मनाया 50 वां जन्मदिन

कर्नल किरोड़ी सिंह बैंसला के पुत्र विजय बैंसला का मंगलवार को 50 वां जन्मदिन था। आंदोलन के कारण ट्रेक पर जमे होने के चलते उन्होंने अन्य आंदोलनकारियों के साथ ही अपना जन्मदिन मनाया। इस दौरान कर्नल बैंसला भी मौजूद रहे। विजय बैंसला ने केक काटकर जन्मदिन मनाया और सभी को केक बांटा। इस दौरान जीतू तंवर, भूरा भगत, हरदेव, नरौत्तम आदि विशेष रुप से मौजूद रहे।

