गुर्जर आंदोलन से रेलवे यातायात हुआ बाधित:राजधानी व जनशताब्दी ट्रेन निरस्त, एक दर्जन से ज्यादा ट्रेनों का रूट बदला

4 नवम्बर की कोटा उधमपुर को भी निरस्त किया गया।
  • कोटा मंडल के डुमरिया-फतेहसिंहपुरा स्टेशनों के बीच रेलवे यातायात बुरी तरह से प्रभावित हो गया

गुर्जर आरक्षण आंदोलन को लेकर डुमरिया और फतेह सिंहपुरा स्टेशनों के बीच में आंदोलनकारी पटरी पर आ बैठे हैं। इसके चलते कोटा मंडल के डुमरिया-फतेहसिंहपुरा स्टेशनों के बीच रेलवे यातायात बुरी तरह से प्रभावित हो गया है। करीब एक दर्जन के ज्यादा ट्रेनों को डायवर्टेड रूट से चलाया जा रहा है।आंदोलन के चौथे दिन भी दोनों राजधानी (02954/02953) व दोनों शताब्दी भी निरस्त रहीं। इसके अलावा 4 नवम्बर की कोटा उधमपुर को भी निरस्त किया गया।

इन गाड़ियों का रूट बदला

1. नई दिल्ली से प्रस्थान करने वाली गाड़ी संख्या 02952 नईदिल्ली-मुम्बई सेंट्रल एक्सप्रेस वाया मथुरा-बीना-सन्त हिरदारामनगर-नागदा होकर संचालित किया जा रहा।

2.नई दिल्ली से प्रस्थान करने वाली गाड़ी संख्या 02416 नईदिल्ली-इन्दौर इंटरसिटी एक्सप्रेस वाया रेवाड़ी-जयपुर-सवाईमाधोपुर होकर चलेगी।

3. हरिद्वार से प्रस्थान करने वाली गाड़ी संख्या 09112 हरिद्वार-वलसाड वाया रेवाड़ी--जयपुर-सवाईमाधोपुर होकर शामिल है।

4.कानपुर से प्रस्थान करने वाली गाड़ी संख्या 02243 कानपुर-बान्द्रा टर्मिनस-भरतपुर-जयपुर-सवाईमाधोपुर होकर चलेगी।

5.देहरादून से प्रस्थान करने वाली गाड़ी संख्या 02402 देहरादून-कोटा नन्दादेवी एक्सप्रेस वाया रेवाड़ी-जयपुर-सवाईमाधोपुर होकर चलाया जा रहा है।

6.अमृतसर से प्रस्थान करने वाली गाड़ी संख्या 02904 अमृतसर-मुम्बई सेंट्रल गोल्डन टेंपल मेल वाया मथुरा-बीना-सन्त हिरदारामनगर-नागदा होकर चलेगी।

डाउन ट्रेन

1. कोटा से प्रस्थान करने वाली गाड़ी संख्या 02401 नन्दादेवी एक्सप्रेस वाया सवाईमाधोपुर-जयपुर-रेवाड़ी होकर चलेगी।

2.इन्दौर से प्रस्थान करने वाली गाड़ी संख्या 02415 इन्दौर-नईदिल्ली इण्टरसिटी एक्सप्रेस वाया नागदा-कोटा-सवाईमाधोपुर-जयपुर-रेवाड़ी होकर संचालित किया जा रहा है।

3.उदयपुर से प्रस्थान करने वाली गाड़ी संख्या 02964 उदयपुर-निजामुद्दीन मेवाड़ एक्सप्रेस वाया चन्देरिया-जयपुर-दिल्ली होकर चलेगी।

4. मुम्बई सेंट्रल से प्रस्थान करने वाली गाड़ी संख्या 02951 मुम्बई सेंट्रल-नईदिल्ली राजधानी स्पेशल वाया नागदा-सन्त हिरदारामनगर-बीना-मथुरा होकर चलेगी।

5.अहमदाबाद से प्रस्थान करने वाली गाड़ी संख्या 02917 अहमदाबाद-निजामुद्दीन वाया सवाईमाधोपुर-जयपुर-रेवाड़ी होकर चलेगी।

6.अहमदाबाद से प्रस्थान करने वाली गाड़ी संख्या 09447 अहमदाबाद-पटना वाया सवाईमाधोपुर-जयपुर-भरतपुर होकर चलेगी।

7.मुम्बई सेण्ट्रल से प्रस्थान करने वाली गाड़ी संख्या 02953 मुम्बई सेंट्रल-निजामुद्दीन राजधानी स्पेशल वाया नागदा-सन्त हिरदारामनगर-बीना-झांसी होकर चलेगी।

