हनुमानगढ़ के गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह में हादसा:घुड़सवारी के खेल के दौरान घोड़े के सामने आया मजदूर, अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया

हनुमानगढ़33 मिनट पहले
घायल को एंबुलेंस की मदद से अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया।
यहां जिले के राज स्तरीय कार्यक्रम में राजीव गांधी स्टेडियम में आयोजित किया गया। कार्यक्रम के दौरान एक हादसा हो गया। जहां तेज रफ्तार में तोड़ रहे घोड़े के सामने अचानकर एक युवक का गया। जिससे युवक गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। इस दौरान कार्यक्रम को कुछ देर रोक दिया गया। जिसके बाद एंबुलेंस की मदद से घायलों को तुरंत अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया।

जानकारी अनुसार, समारोह के दौरान टैंट पेगिंग खेल चल रहा था। इस दौरान घायल व्यक्ति कार्यक्रम में मजदूरी का काम कर रहा था। जो अचानक घोड़े के सामने आ गया। घायल व्यक्ति का फिलहाल अस्पताल में इलाज किया जा रहा है। जिसकी हालत खतरे से बाहर बताई जा रही है। घायल 40 वर्षीय सतपाल पुत्र श्योलाल रैगर निवासी अंबेडकर कॉलोनी है। इससे पहले हादसा देख मौके पर हड़कंप मच गया। बताया जा रहा है कि घायल व्यक्ति ग्राउंड में हीटर लगाने के बाद पटाखे छोड़ने जा रहा था तभी घोड़े की चपेट में आ गया।

क्या है टैंट पेगिंग

टैंट पेगिंग में राइडर को भाला लेकर घोड़े को दौड़ाते हुए 2 इंच के पैग यानि झंडे को भाले से उठाना होता है। जैसे-जैसे खेल आगे बढ़ेगा पैग का आकार छोटा होता जाएगा। यह तकनीक हमें साहस का परिचय देती है।

आतिशबाजी की तैयारी कर रहा था मजदूर।
घायल फिलहाल खतरे से बाहर।
