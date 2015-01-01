पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  In An Attempt To Save The Bull, The Car Collided With The Culvert And Fell, Husband And Wife And Two Sons Injured

भरतपुर में हादसा:सांड को बचाने के प्रयास में कार पुलिया से टकराकर गिरी, पति-पत्नी व दो बेटे घायल

रूदावल24 मिनट पहले
रुदावल। गांव शेरीखुर्द के पास सड़क हादसे में घायलों को चारपाई पर लिटाते ग्रामीण।
  • परिवार में हुई गमी में शामिल होने के लिए बयाना जा रहे थे

(विशेष गर्ग)। भरतपुर जिले में उच्चैन-बयाना राजमार्ग स्थित शेरीखुर्द बस स्टैंड के पास अचानक आए सांड को बचाने के प्रयास में एक कार असंतुलित होकर पुलिया से टकराकर नीचे गिर गई। इससे कार में सवार पति-पत्नी व उसके दो बेटे घायल हो गए।

चारों परिवार में हुई गमी में शामिल होने के लिए बयाना जा रहे थे। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने सभी घायलों को एम्बुलेंस की सहायता से भरतपुर चिकित्सालय में भर्ती कराया है। उच्चैन थाने के हैड कांस्टेबल रामू सिंह ने बताया कि बयाना हाल भरतपुर निवासी विनोद गुप्ता अपनी पत्नी निशा व बेटे विनोद, विनीत, नवीन के साथ बयाना परिवार में हुई गमी में शामिल होने के लिए कार से भरतपुर से बयाना जा रहे थे।

अचानक कार के सामने आ गया सांड
गांव शेरीखुर्द बस स्टैंड के पास अचानक सड़क पर सांड आ गया। सांड को बचाने के प्रयास में कार असंतुलित होकर पुलिया से टकराकर नीचे गिर गई। घटना के दौरान कार में सवार लोगों में चीख-पुकार मच गई। मौके पर पहुंचे ग्रामीणों ने चारों को कार से बाहर निकाला।

क्षतिग्रस्त कार।
क्षतिग्रस्त कार।

घटना में विनोद गुप्ता, निशा व इनके बेटे विनीत व नवीन घायल हो गए। ग्रामीणों की सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने एम्बुलेंस की सहायता से घायलों को भरतपुर चिकित्सालय भेज दिया। घटना के दौरान मौके पर काफी संख्या में ग्रामीणों की भीड़ एकत्रित हो गई।

