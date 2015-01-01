पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  In Front Of The Second Wave Of Corona, We Have 82 Percent Ventilator And 55 Percent ICU And 74 Percent Oxygen Bed Empty

पीएम के साथ कोरोना पर बैठक:सीएम गहलोत ने कहा- हम कोरोना की दूसरी लहर से लड़ने में समक्ष, 82 फीसदी वेंटीलेटर खाली

जयपुर29 मिनट पहले
प्रधानमंत्री संग के साथ वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के दौरान मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत और अन्य अधिकारी।

कोरोना की दूसरी लहर से निपटने के लिए राज्यों में क्या इंतजाम है? इस पर मंगलवार को प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने राजस्थान समेत देश के 8 राज्यों के मुख्यमंत्रियों से चर्चा की। जिसमें मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने स्टेट का फीडबैक रखते हुए बताया कि वर्तमान में हमारी तैयारी बेहतर है। प्रदेश के अस्पतालों में 82 फीसदी वेंटीलेटर, 55 फीसदी आईसीयू और 74 प्रतिशत ऑक्सीजन बैड खाली है।

लगातार एक प्रतिशत से नीचे है मृत्यु दर
मुख्यमंत्री ने बताया कि बेहतर प्रबंधन का ही नतीजा है कि कोरोना से जंग जीतने के मामले में राजस्थान सभी मापदंडों पर आगे है और अन्य राज्यों से बेहतर स्थिति में है। उन्होंने बताया कि प्रदेश में मृत्यु दर लगातार शुरू से अब तक एक प्रतिशत से नीचे बनी हुई है और वर्तमान में ये दर 0.89 प्रतिशत ही है।

हम जल्द ही पॉजीटिव रेट 5 फीसदी से नीचे लाएंगे
गहलोत ने प्रधानमंत्री को सुझाव दिया कि पूरे विश्व में आरटीपीसीआर टेस्ट सबसे विश्वसनीय हैं। देश के सभी राज्यों में राजस्थान की तरह शत-प्रतिशत टेस्ट रैपिड एंटीजन टेस्ट की बजाय आरटीपीसीआर से होने चाहिए। उन्होंने बताया कि देश में राजस्थान और तमिलनाडु दो ही राज्य हैं, जहां शत-प्रतिशत जांचें आरटीपीसीआर पद्धति से जा रही हैं। पॉजिटिविटी रेट के मामले में उन्होंने बताया कि यह दर राज्य में 5.8 प्रतिशत है, जो कि राष्ट्रीय औसत 6.89 प्रतिशत से काफी बेहतर। उन्होंने बताया कि जल्द ही इसे 5 प्रतिशत से नीचे लाया जाएगा।

