सड़क हादसा:जयपुर तेज रफ्तार कार ब्रेक फेल होने पर बस से टकराई, इंजन में आग लगने पर राहगीरों ने बचाई कार सवार लोगों की जान

जयपुर26 मिनट पहले
जयपुर में सीकर रोड पर 14 नंबर पुलिया के पास खड़ी क्षतिग्रस्त कार। जिसके ब्रेल होने पर बस से टक्कर हुई। लेकिन राहगीरों ने कार में सवार दोनों लोगों को सकुशल बाहर निकाल लिया।
  • शहर में सीकर रोड पर हरमाड़ा इलाके में 14 नंबर पुलिया के पास हुआ हादसा
  • कार में सवार बुजुर्ग सहित दो जनों को लोगों ने शीशे तोड़कर बाहर निकाला

शहर में बुधवार रात तेज रफ्तार कार के ब्रेक फेल हो गए। इससे कार बेकाबू हो गई। इसमें सवार एक बुजुर्ग व कार चालक की जान संकट में आ गई। अनियंत्रित कार आगे चल रही एक बस से टकराकर रुकी। टक्कर इतनी जबर्दस्त थी कि तेज धमाके के साथ कार के इंजन में आग लग गई। कार चालक बुजुर्ग और उनके परिचित कार में फंसे होने से चीख पुकार मचाने लगे। तब घटनास्थल पर इकट्‌ठा हुए राहगीर मदद के लिए आगे आए। उन्होंने कार के शीशे तोड़कर कार में फंसे दोनों बुजुर्गों को बाहर निकाला। उनकी जान बचा ली। सूचना मिलने पर हरमाड़ा थाना पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। मौका का जायजा लिया।

सीकर से जयपुर लौटते वक्त हुआ हादसा

पुलिस ने बताया कि यह हादसा बुधवार रा​त करीब दस बजे हुआ। जयपुर में सीकर हाउस, शास्त्री नगर निवासी एक बुजुर्ग व्यक्ति सत्यनारायण अपने परिचित युवक के साथ कार से सीकर गए थे। वे बुधवार रात को जयपुर लौट रहे थे। तभी हरमाड़ा क्षेत्र में सीकर रोड पर 14 नंबर पुलिया के नजदीक कार के ब्रेक फेल हो गए। बेकाबू कार के बीच सड़क पर होने से आगे पीछे वाहन चल रहे थे।

तब कार चालक सत्यनारायण ने कार को काबू करने की काफी कोशिश की। लेकिन वे दोनों चलती कार से उतर भी नहीं सके। इसी दौरान कार आगे चल रही बस में जा घुसी। कार का इंजन क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया और अचानक धमाके के साथ कार में आग लग गई।

कार सवार दोनों लोगों ने चीख पुकार मचाई तब वहां से गुजर रहे कुछ लोगों ने कार के शीशे तोड़े। इसके बाद कार चालक व बुजुर्ग को बाहर निकाला। इस दौरान कार के अन्य हिस्सों में भी आग लग गई। पुलिस ने बताया कि कार में बैठे बुजुर्ग को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। वहीं कार चला रहे युवक के भी चोटें आई हैं।

