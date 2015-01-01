पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आरएसएस की कार्यकारी मंडल की बैठक:जयपुर में सरसंघचालक भागवत ने किया पाथेय कण के सेवा विशेषांक का विमोचन, सहसरकार्यवाह जोशी भी रहे मौजूद

जयपुर8 मिनट पहले
जयपुर में पाथेय कण के सेवा विशेषांक का विमोचन सोमवार को सरसंघचालक डॉ. मोहन भागवत व सरकार्यवाह सुरेश (भय्याजी) जोशी ने की।
  • सेवा से स्वावलम्बन की ओर" थीम पर प्रकाशित है पाथेय कण का विशेषांक
  • जयपुर में दो दिवसीय अखिल भारतीय कार्यकारी मंडल की बैठक संपन्न

राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ के स्वयंसेवकों द्वारा कोरोना काल में समाज के वंचित, अभावग्रस्त लोगों, श्रम साधकों समेत प्रत्येक वर्ग के लिए किए गए सेवा कार्यों पर प्रकाशित संघ की जागरण पत्रिका पाथेय कण के सेवा विशेषांक का विमोचन सोमवार को सरसंघचालक डॉ. मोहन भागवत व सरकार्यवाह सुरेश (भय्याजी) जोशी ने किया। अम्बाबाड़ी स्थित स्वस्तिक भवन में आयोजित हुए विमोचन कार्यक्रम में क्षेत्र संघचालक डॉ. रमेश, पाथेय कण के सम्पादक रामस्वरूप अग्रवाल व प्रबंध सम्पादक माणकचंद भी मंच पर उपस्थित रहे।

विमोचन कार्यक्रम की शुरूआत में सम्पादक रामस्वरूप ने सेवा विशेषांक की प्रस्तावना में कहा कि "सेवा से स्वावलम्बन की ओर" थीम पर प्रकाशित विशेषांक के 108 पेज में 100 चित्रों के साथ विविध संगठनों व सामाजिक धार्मिक संस्थाओं के 60 प्रकार के सेवा कार्य वर्णित हैं। इसमें अन्य राज्यों में हुए विशेष सेवा कार्यों को भी समाहित करते हुए मार्मिक कहानियां व 36 संस्मरण विशेष पठनीय हैं। संघ के स्वयंसेवकों द्वारा किए गए सेवा कार्यों की समाज में व्यापक जानकारी पहुंचे, इसके लिए पत्रिका को गांव- ढ़ाणियों तक व्यक्तिशः पहुंचाया जाएगा। इसके साथ ही समाज के प्रबुद्धजनों व संतों को भी भेंट की जाएगी।

36 साल पहले शुरु हुआ था पाथेय कण, 8 देशों सहित भारत के 20 हजार गांव में पाठक

पाथेय कण के प्रबंध सम्पादक माणकचंद ने बताया कि 36 वर्ष पूर्व राजस्थान में प्रखर हिन्दू विचार की पत्रिका के रूप में पाथेय कण का प्रकाशन भारती भवन से शुरू हुआ था। स्वयंसेवकों के प्रयासों से आज पाथेय कण देश का सर्वाधिक प्रसार संख्या का पाक्षिक है, इसकी एक लाख से अधिक प्रतियां प्रत्येक 15 दिन में विश्व के 8 देशों समेत भारत के 20 हजार ग्राम-नगरों में पहुंचती हैं।

माणकचंद ने बताया कि कोरोना काल में स्वयंसेवकों ने समाज के अभावग्रस्त वर्ग, पलायन करने वाले श्रमिकों, यहां तक जीव- जंतुओं की मदद में अनेकों कार्य किए थे। राजस्थान में हुए सभी सेवा कार्यों व उनसे जुड़े संस्मरणों का संकलन करते हुए दीपावली पर सेवा विशेषांक प्रकाशित किया गया है।

दो दिन से चल रही अखिल भारतीय कार्यकारी मंडल की बैठक आज संपन्न

प्रचार प्रमुख मनोज कुमार ने बताया कि प्रति वर्ष दीपावली पर राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ की कार्यकारी मंडल की अखिल भारतीय बैठक होती है। जिसमें लगभग 400 कार्यकर्ता अपेक्षित रहते हैं। परंतु इस बार देशभर में कोरोना की विशेष परिस्थिति के कारण से बैठक का आयोजन एक स्थान की बजाय संघ के क्षेत्र रचनानुसार 11 भागों में किया गया है। चार क्षेत्रों में यह बैठक कोयंबटूर, हैदराबाद, अहमदाबाद व भोपाल में संपन्न हो चुकी है। पांचवीं बैठक जयपुर में 8 और 9 नवंबर को हो रही है।

दिनभर में चार सत्रों में चली बैठक

देशभर में संघ के 11 क्षेत्र व 44 प्रांत हैं,प्रत्येक स्थान पर 30 से 40 तक कार्यकर्ता शासकीय दिशा निर्देशों का पालन करते हुए स्वास्थ्य सम्बन्धी अनुशासन का ध्यान रखते हुए बैठकें में रहते हैं इस बैठक में देश भर में कोरोना काल में हुए सेवा कार्यों की समीक्षा आगे की सेवा-स्वावलंबन व परामर्श कार्यों की दिशा एवं अनलॉक के बाद शाखाओं का मैदान पर आने की प्रक्रिया प्रांतों की गाइड लाइन के अनुसार तैयारी हो। कार्यकारी मंडल की बैठक में पर्यावरण एवं परिवार प्रबोधन की गतिविधियों की राजस्थान में कार्य व प्रयोगों पर भी बातचीत हुई, इस बैठक में उत्तर पश्चिम क्षेत्र एवं तीनों प्रांतों के संघचालक, कार्यवाह व प्रचारक उपस्थित थे। यह बैठक दिन भर चार सत्र में चली।

