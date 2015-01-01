पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

झुंझुनूं में हादसा:झुंझुनूं मे ओवरटेक करते लोक परिवहन बस ने टवेरा को टक्कर मारी, फेरमोड़े जा रहे दूल्हे की मौत

झुंझुनूं13 मिनट पहले
झुंझुनूं। घालयों को अस्पताल लाया गया।
  • ड्राइवर और एक महिला को जयपुर रैफर किया

(मोहम्मद मुस्लिम)। बिसाऊ मार्ग पर रविवार को लोक परिवहन बस की टक्कर से एक की मौत हो गई तथा दस घायल हो गए। जानकारी के अनुसार चूरू से झुंझुनूं के फेरमोड़े आ रही टवेरा को यहां नयासर बस स्टैंड के पास मोड़ पर सामने से आ रही लोक परिवहन बस ने गलत साइड में आकर टक्कर मार दी।

हादसे मे चूरू निवासी बुनियाद अली (25) पुत्र शौकत नाई की मौत हो गई जबकि उसके परिवार के सात सदस्य घायल हो गए। बस में सवार टांई निवासी मुश्ताक काजी तथा भादरा निवासी नाजिया घायल हो गईं। घायलों को बीडीके अस्पताल लाया गया।

ड्राइवर तथा घायल महिला को जयपुर रैफर किया
टवेरा चालक कुलदीप व एक अन्य महिला को जयपुर रैफर किया गया। बुनियाद अली की 19 नवंबर को झुंझुनूं निवासी शफीका से शादी हुई थी। वह अपनी पत्नी को लेने परिवार समेत फेरमोड़े पर आ रहा था।

