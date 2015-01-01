पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

पटाखों की बिक्री पर सख्ती:जयपुर में आतिशबाजी की दुकानों को सील करने के निर्देश, पुलिस ने बाजारों में शुरू की कार्रवाई

जयपुर24 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
परकोटे के बाजारों में पुलिस ने पटाखों की दुकानों को सील करना शुरू कर दिया। कार्रवाई के बाद पुलिस दुकानों के शटर पर सरकारी निर्देशों का नोटिस भी चस्पा कर रही है।
  • पुलिस कमिश्नर आनंद श्रीवास्तव ने दिए कमिश्नरेट के अफसरों को दुकानों की सीलबंदी के आदेश
  • पटाखों की दुकानों पर निगरानी रखेगी पुलिस, पटाखा बेचने पर 10 हजार रुपए का चालान होगा

राजस्थान में सरकार ने पटाखों से निकलने वाले विषैले धुएं से कोविड-19 संक्रमित रोगियों और स्वास्थ्य की रक्षा के लिए पूरे प्रदेश में पटाखों की बिक्री, आतिशबाजी पर रोक लगाई है। मुख्यमंत्री के निर्देशों के बाद गृह विभाग ने भी पटाखे बेचने और चलाने पर जुर्माना लगाने के लिए अधिसूचना जारी कर दी है। लेकिन, इसके बावजूद शहर में कई जगह चोरी छिपे पटाखों की बिक्री हो रही है।

ऐसे में जयपुर पुलिस कमिश्नर आनंद श्रीवास्तव के निर्देशों के बाद पुलिस ने सोमवार को शहर के बाजारों मे जयपुर की सभी पटाखों की दुकानों को सील करने की कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी। दुकानें सील करने के बाद एक नोटिस भी दुकानों के शटर पर चस्पा किया जा रहा है। इस संबंध में शहर के सभी थाना इलाकों में थानाधिकारियों को अपने इलाके में पटाखे की दुकानें सील करने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं।

अतिरिक्त पुलिस कमिश्नर राहुल प्रकाश के मुताबिक कोई चोरी छिपे पटाखे बेचता है तो उस पर 10 हजार रुपए का जुर्माना किया जाएगा। वहीं, पटाखे जलाने और खरीदने पर 2 हजार रुपए का जुर्माना किया जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि शहर में पुलिस पूरी तरह पटाखों और आतिशबाजी की बिक्री और चलाने पर रोक को लेकर सख्ती दिखा रही है। पटाखों का अवैध भंडारण करने पर भी पुलिस पटाखों को जब्त कर सख्त कार्रवाई करेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअर्नब गोस्वामी को हाईकोर्ट से जमानत नहीं; उनकी सुरक्षा पर गवर्नर ने गृह मंत्री से बात की - महाराष्ट्र - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन भर व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। अब तक जो भी निवेश किए हैं उनमें आशातीत लाभ भी होगा। आप कुछ ऐसे भी कार्य करेंगे, जिससे आपकी रचनात्मकता सामने आएगी। त्यौहार विशेष की तैयारी में भी समय व्यतीत होगा।...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें