पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

यात्रीगण कृपया ध्यान दें:अजमेर से आगरा के बीच लॉकडाउन में बंद हुई इंटरसिटी गाड़ी 25 नवंबर से फिर चलेगी

जयपुर35 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अजमेर से आगरा के बीच एक ही ट्रेन का संचालन होगा, जो दिन में चलती है। सुबह संचालित होने वाली ट्रेन फिलहाल नहीं चलेगी।

अजमेर से वाया जयपुर, दौसा, भरतपुर होते हुए आगरा के बीच चलने वाली इंटरसिटी ट्रेन 8 महिने बाद बुधवार से एक बार फिर से पटरी पर दौड़ेगी नजर आएगी। खास बात ये है कि इस ट्रेन के संचालन समय में भी एक घंटे का परिवर्तन किया गया है। इस ट्रेन के चलने से अपडाउन करने वाले हजारों लोगों को लाभ मिलेगा।

उत्तर पश्चिम रेलवे से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक अजमेर से ये ट्रेन शाम 2.55 बजे रवाना होगी, जो किशनगढ़, नरैना होते हुए शाम 4.55 बजे जयपुर पहुंचेगी और यहां से शाम 5 बजे रवाना होकर दौसा, बांदीकुई, मण्डावर, खेड़ली, नदबई, भरतपुर, अछनेरा होते हुए रात 9.40 बजे आगरा फोर्ट स्टेशन पहुंचेगी।

इसी तरह आगरा से ये ट्रेन सुबह 6 बजे रवाना होगी। इसी रूट से होते हुए सुबह 7 बजे भरतपुर, 8 बजे मण्डावर, 9.11 बजे दौसा होते हुए सुबह 10.25 बजे जयपुर पहुंचेगी। जहां से ये ट्रेन 10.35 बजे अजमेर के लिए रवाना होकर 12.45 बजे ख्वाजा की नगरी पहुंचेगी। ये ट्रेन अब आगरा से पुराने निर्धारित समय से एक घंटा देरी चलेगी। लॉकडाउन से पहले ये ट्रेन सुबह 5 बजे चला करती थी। इस ट्रेन के संचालन से जयपुर-अजमेर, जयपुर-दौसा, भरतपुर, आगरा डेली अपडाउन करने वाले हजारों यात्रियों को लाभ मिलेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकेंद्र ने 43 मोबाइल ऐप पर बैन लगाया, इनमें 14 डेटिंग ऐप्स और ज्यादातर चाइनीज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें