राजस्थान पुलिस को मिला नया मुखिया:प्रदेश के 34 वें डीजीपी होंगे एमएल लाठर, पत्नी-बेटे और बेटी की मौजूदगी में संभाला पदभार

जयपुर19 मिनट पहले
आईपीएस एमएल लाठर राजस्थान के 34 वें डीजीपी बन गए हैं। राज्य सरकार ने मंगलवार आधी रात को लाठर को डीजीपी बनाने का आदेश जारी किया।
  • राजस्थान में 90 हजार से ज्यादा पुलिसकर्मियों के मुखिया की तलाश पर विराम लगा
  • भारतीय पुलिस सेवा के वर्ष 1987 बैच के आईपीएस है, 6 पदकों से नवाजे जा चुके है

राजस्थान में 90 हजार से ज्यादा पुलिसकर्मियों के मुखिया की तलाश पर विराम लग गया है। गुर्जर आरक्षण आंदोलन के बीच प्रदेश की पुलिस को आईपीएस एमएल लाठर के रूप में 34 वें डीजीपी मिल गए हैं। राज्य सरकार ने मंगलवार आधी रात को लाठर की प्रदेश पुलिस का नया डीजीपी बनाए जाने का आदेश जारी किया। इसके बाद एमएल लाठर ने बुधवार को महानिदेशक पुलिस का कार्यभार संभाल लिया है। इस दौरान उनकी पत्नी, बेटा व बेटी भी साथ रहे। इससे पहले 14 अक्टूबर को पूर्व डीजीपी डॉ. भूपेंद्र यादव की सेवानिवृत्ति के बाद एमएल लाठर कार्यवाहक डीजीपी के रुप में कार्यभार संभाल रहे थे। डीजीपी बनने से पहले लाठर (डीजी क्राइम) का पदभार संभाल रहे थे।

डीजीपी लाठर के कार्यभार के दौरान उनकी पत्नि गृहणी, बेटा कम्प्यूटर इंजीनियर तथा बेटी आईआरएस अधिकारी है।
डीजीपी लाठर के कार्यभार के दौरान उनकी पत्नि गृहणी, बेटा कम्प्यूटर इंजीनियर तथा बेटी आईआरएस अधिकारी है।

वीरता के लिए पुलिस पदक, ऑपरेशन पराक्रम मैडल सहित 6 पदक से नवाजा गया है

भारतीय पुलिस सेवा के वर्ष 1987 बैच के अधिकारी एमएल लाठर को वीरता के लिए पुलिस पदक, विशिष्ट सेवाओं के लिए राष्ट्रपति पुलिस पदक, बार टू पुलिस मैडल फाॅर स्पेशल ड्यूटी, ऑपरेशन पराक्रम मैडल सहित कुल 6 पदकों से अलंकृत किया जा चुका है। उनकी पत्नि गृहणी, बेटा कम्प्यूटर इंजीनियर तथा बेटी आईआरएस अधिकारी है।

गुर्जर आरक्षण आंदोलन के बीच आईपीएस एमएल लाठर के रूप में 34 वें डीजीपी का कार्यभार संभाला।
गुर्जर आरक्षण आंदोलन के बीच आईपीएस एमएल लाठर के रूप में 34 वें डीजीपी का कार्यभार संभाला।

कई अहम पदों पर संभाली जिम्मेदारी

नए डीजीपी लाठर प्रदेश के सिरोही, सीआईडी सीबी, दौसा, धौलपुर, कोटा ग्रामीण एवं उदयपुर के पुलिस अधीक्षक पद पर तैनात रहे है। उप महानिरीक्षक के रूप में बीएसएफ बाड़मेर व बीकानेर, आरएसी, सीआईडी इंटेलीजेंस व राजस्थान पुलिस अकादमी में सराहनीय सेवाएं प्रदान की। महानिरीक्षक पद पर पुलिस आयोजना एवं कल्याण, जयपुर रेंज द्वितीय एवं आरएसी में सेवाएं दी। अतिरिक्त महानिदेशक के पद पर लाठर पुलिस आवासन, सीआईडी सिविल राईट्स एवं कानून व्यवस्था के दायित्वों को सम्भाला।

एमएल लाठर को वीरता के लिए पुलिस पदक, विशिष्ट सेवाओं के लिए राष्ट्रपति पुलिस पदक से नवाजा गया
एमएल लाठर को वीरता के लिए पुलिस पदक, विशिष्ट सेवाओं के लिए राष्ट्रपति पुलिस पदक से नवाजा गया

कमजोर वर्गों व महिलाओं के प्रति होने वाले अपराधों तथा साइबर क्राइम की रोकथाम विशेष प्राथमिकता

कार्यग्रहण करने के बाद डीजीपी लाठर ने कहा कि प्रदेश में शांति व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के साथ ही कमजोर वर्गों व महिलाओं के प्रति होने वाले अपराधों तथा साइबर क्राइम की रोकथाम विशेष प्राथमिकता रहेगी अन्य अपराधों की प्रभावी रोकथाम के लिए भी सभी आवश्यक प्रयास किए जाऐंगे। राजस्थान पुलिस का सदैव गौरवशाली इतिहास रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि पुलिसकर्मियों के सहयोग से वे आमजन की पुलिस के प्रति अपेक्षाओं और आकांक्षाओं को पूरा करने का प्रयास करेंगे।

