  Jaipur Police Arrested Six Bookies For Betting On IPL Matches, 58 Mobiles, 74 Thousand Cash And 2 Laptops And Other Belongings

अपराध:आईपीएल मैच पर सट्‌टा लगा रहे छह सटोरियों को जयपुर पुलिस ने दबोचा, 58 मोबाइल, 74 हजार नकद और 2 लैपटॉप सहित अन्य सामान बरामद

जयपुर8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जयपुर। आईपीएल मैच पर सट्‌टा लगाते 6 सटोरियों को पुलिस ने दबोचा है।
  • जयपुर पुलिस कमीश्नरेट की विश्वकर्मा थाना क्षेत्र में कार्रवाई

जयपुर पुलिस कमिश्नरेट की स्पेशल टीम ने देर रात बड़ी कार्रवाई करते हुए विश्वकर्मा थाना क्षेत्र से आईपीएल में सट्‌टा लगाते छह सटोरियों को दबोचा है। इन सटोरिया के पास से पुलिस ने 74 हजार रूपए की नकद के साथ 58 मोबाइल फोन, 2 लैपटॉप, एलसीडी टीवी और हिसाब की पर्चियां व ​नोटबुक बरामद की हैं।

अतिरिक्त पुलिस आयुक्त अजयपाल लाम्बा के निर्देशन में इस बड़ी कार्रवाई को अंजाम दिया गया। मुखबीर से मिली सूचना के बाद पुलिस की स्पेशल टीम ने विश्वकर्मा क्षेत्र में अक्षयपुरा स्थित फार्महाउस पर दबिश दी और वहां से मुकेश कुमार निवासी सुजानगढ चूरू, मोहित कुमार निवासी चंडीगढ़ के अलावा पश्चिम बंगाल के रहने वाले फिरोज अंसारी, सुजल कुमार, प्रमोद बैद और रमेश नाम के व्यक्ति को पकड़ा।

सूत्रों का कहना है कि ये फार्महाउस मुकेश ने किराए पर ले रखा था। इस कार्रवाई में बरामद लैपटॉप व अन्य सामाग्री से मिली जानकारी से ऐसा अंदेशा लगाया जा रहा है कि सट्‌टा खिलाने वाली इस गैंग के तार राजस्थान के बाहर से भी जुड़े हो सकते हैं।

आपको बता दें कि इससे पहले भी जयपुर में पिछले कुछ दिनों पहले कोतवाली थाना इलाके में सटोरियों पर पुलिस ने बड़ी कार्रवाई की थी। उस दौरान 4 बड़े नामी सटोरियों को पकड़ा था और कार्रवाई में बड़ी मात्रा में 4.19 करोड़ रुपए की राशि जब्त की थी।

