जयपुर में बेखौफ बदमाश:शॉपिंग करने आईं मां-बेटी का अपहरण; गाड़ी में घुमाते रहे अपहरणकर्ता, लेनदेन का विवाद है

जयपुर8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मंगलवार रात 1 बजे अपहरण की सूचना मिलने पर कोतवाली पुलिस ने मोबाइल कॉल डिटेल खंगाली, तब ब्रह्मपुरी इलाके में बुधवार को अपहृत मां व बेटी को मुक्त करवाया
  • शहर के परकोटे में चांदपोल बाजारक की घटना, मां-बेटी को बहाना बनाकर गाड़ी में ले गए
  • रात को 1 बजे पति ने कोतवाली थाने में केस दर्ज कराया, तड़के 3:30 बजे आरोपियों को पकड़ा

लेन-देन के चलते हुई रंजिश में एक पक्ष ने चारदीवारी में शॉपिंग करने आई एक महिला और उसकी बेटी का मंगलवार को अपहरण कर लिया। वारदात के बाद आरोपियों ने महिला के पति को फोन कर अपहरण की सूचना दी और रुपयों का तकाजा करने बुलाया। तब दिनभर से पत्नी व बेटी को तलाश कर रहे पति ने देर रात 1 बजे करधनी थाने में अपहरण की सूचना दी। लेकिन, पुलिस ने घटनास्थल कोतवाली थाना होना बताया। तब फरियादी पति ने कोतवाली थाने पहुंचकर आपबीती बताई।

घटना को गंभीरता से लेकर पुलिस ने मोबाइल कॉल डिटेल के आधार पर अपहृत मां व बेटी को देर रात को जयसिंहपुरा खोर, ब्रह्मपुरी इलाके से मुक्त करवाया। मामले में पुलिस ने जवाहर सर्किल निवासी बृजराज, पत्नी विष्णु कंवर, बबीता जैन व गाड़ी चालक मोहन को गिरफ्तार कर अपहरण का केस दर्ज कर लिया। उन्हें बुधवार को कोर्ट में पेश किया, जहां से जेल भेज दिया।

चांदपोल में शॉपिंग करने आई मां व बेटी को बहाना कर गाड़ी में बैठाकर ले गए

थानाधिकारी यशवंत सिंह ने बताया कि करधनी निवासी रामचन्द्र टेकवानी व जवाहर सर्किल निवासी बृजराज के बीच लेन-देन का मामला चल रहा था। मंगलवार को रामचन्द्र की पत्नी सविता व बेटी ऊषा खरीददारी करने के लिए चांदपोल बाजार गई थी। इस दौरान मार्केट में बृजराज की पत्नी विष्णु कंवर मिल गई। जिसने दोनों मां-बेटी को रोककर फोन करके पति बृजराज, परिचित बबीता जैन, गाड़ी चालक मोहन को वहां बुला लिया। उसके बाद दोनों को घर चलने का बहाना करके गाड़ी में बैठा लिया।

दिनभर जयपुर शहर में गाड़ी में घुमाते रहे, रात 9 बजे महिला के पति को सूचना दी

पुलिस के मुताबिक प्रताप नगर व झोटवाड़ा इलाके में सड़क पर घुमाते रहे। रात करीब 9 बजे ऊषा के मोबाइल से रामचन्द्र को फोन करके अपहरण के बारे में बताया और पैसे मांगे। उसके बाद रामचन्द्र पहले करधनी थाने पहुंचा और उसके बाद मंगलवार रात करीब 1 बजे कोतवाली थाने पहुंचकर रिपोर्ट दी। उसके बाद पुलिस ने आरोपियों के मोबाइल नंबर की लोकेशन निकालकर बुधवार अलसुबह साढ़े तीन बजे जयसिंहपुरा खोर से चारों आरोपियों को पकड़ा और मां-बेटी को मुक्त करवाया।

फोटो व रिपोर्ट: उदय चौधरी

