शीतलहर और गलन से कांपा राजस्थान:माउंट आबू में 6 दिनों से लगातार पारा माइनस में, 10 शहरों में न्यूनतम तापमान 5 डिग्री से कम

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
माउंट आबू में पिछले 6 दिनों से तापमान माइनस में बना हुआ है, जिसके कारण वहां मैदानी इलाके बर्फ की चादर से ढक गए हैं। पेड़-पौधों व पत्तियों पर ओस की बूंदे बर्फ में तब्दील हो गई हैं। - Dainik Bhaskar
माउंट आबू में पिछले 6 दिनों से तापमान माइनस में बना हुआ है, जिसके कारण वहां मैदानी इलाके बर्फ की चादर से ढक गए हैं। पेड़-पौधों व पत्तियों पर ओस की बूंदे बर्फ में तब्दील हो गई हैं।

राजस्थान में पिछले एक हफ्ते से उत्तर भारत से चल रही सर्द हवाओं का सितम बरकरार है। शनिवार को राज्य के सभी 33 शहरों का न्यूनतम तापमान 10 डिग्री सेल्सियस से नीचे रहा। माउंट आबू की बात करें तो यहां पिछले 6 दिनों से न्यूनतम तापमान माइनस में ही है। प्रदेश के 10 शहर ऐसे है, जहां पिछले 24 घंटे का न्यूनतम तापमान 5 डिग्री सेल्सियस से भी कम दर्ज किया गया।

राज्य में पिछले 24 घंटे के दौरान सबसे कम तापमान माउंट आबू में माइनस 2.2 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया। उत्तर-पूर्वी राजस्थान और पश्चिमी राजस्थान के कई शहर शीतलहर की चपेट में हैं। गंगानगर, हनुमानगढ़, बीकानेर, चूरू, अलवर, झुंझुनूं, सीकर में शीतलहर के साथ गलन पड़ने से हाड़कंपा देने वाली सर्दी पड़ रही है। राजधानी जयपुर में सुबह-शाम तेज सर्दी पड़ रही है। यहां पिछले एक सप्ताह से न्यूनतम तापमान 5-7 डिग्री के बीच बना हुआ है।

मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक, सर्दी का यह असर अगले दो दिन और बने रहने की संभावना है। इसके बाद 2 फरवरी से प्रदेश में एक पश्चिमी विक्षोभ का असर देखने को मिलेगा। इससे आसमान में हल्के बादल छाने और शीतलहर का प्रकोप खत्म होने के साथ तापमान में बढ़ोतरी होगी।

शहरों में ये रहा बीते 24 घंटे का न्यूनतम तापमान:

शहरन्यूनतम तापमान
माउंट आबू-2.2
सीकर0.5
भीलवाड़ा1.4
चूरू2.4
चित्तौड़गढ़2.9
पिलानी (झुंझुनूं)3.4
उदयपुर4.2
गंगानगर4.7
धौलपुर4.5
वनस्थली (टाेंक)4.6
भरतपुर5
कोटा6.2
अजमेर6
जयपुर6.6
जोधपुर6.1
जैसलमेर7.5
पाली6
बीकानेर9
ऐप खोलें
