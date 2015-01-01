पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Manjdoor Union Angry Over Increasing Railway Pointsman's Duty Hours, Warns Of Agitation From 23 November

उत्तर पश्चिम रेलवे:रेलवे पॉइंट्समैन के ड्यूटी ऑवर्स बढ़ाने से मंजदूर संघ नाराज, 23 से आंदोलन की चेतावनी

जयपुर14 मिनट पहले
रेलवे पॉइंट्समैन के ड्यूटी ऑवर्स बढ़ाने पर मंजदूर संघ ने 23 नवंबर से आंदोलन की चेतावनी दी है।
  • उत्तर पश्चिम रेलवे मजदूर संघ ने पोईन्टसमैन कैडर की 12 घंटे ड्यूटी का किया विरोध

उत्तर पश्चिम रेलवे मजदूर संघ ने प्वाइंट्स मैन कैडर की 12 घंटे ड्यूटी के विरोध में आन्दोलन की चेतावनी दी है। रेलवे मजदूर संघ के मण्डल अध्यक्ष सौरभ दीक्षित ने बताया कि मुख्यालय से प्वाइंट्स मैन कैडर की 12 घंटे ड्यूटी करने संबंधी आदेश जारी किए हैं, जो वर्तमान परिस्थितियों में बिल्कुल उचित नहीं हैं।

... तो संघ अनिश्चितकालीन आन्दोलन करेगा
ड्यूटी ऑवर्स यथावत नहीं रखे तो संघ 23 नवंबर से संपूर्ण जोन के अनिश्चितकालीन आन्दोलन करने पर मजबूर होगा। कोरोना काल में गाड़ियों की कम संख्या को देखते हुए मुख्यालय द्वारा इस प्रकार के आदेश जारी किए जा रहे हैं, परन्तु अब गाड़ियों की संख्या को धीरे-धीरे बढ़ाया जा रहा है। साथ ही वर्तमान में त्यौहार स्पेशल ट्रेनों का भी संचालन किया जा रहा है।

