8 महीने बाद खुला महंदीपुर बालाजी मंदिर:सिर्फ दर्शनों के लिए खुला मंदिर, भोग प्रसाद नहीं ले जा सकेंगे श्रद्धालु

दौसा14 मिनट पहले
पहले दिन दर्शन करने पहुंचे श्रद्धालु।
  • पहले दिन सभी को मास्क और सैनिटाइजेशन के बाद ही एंट्री नहीं दी गई

कोरोना महामारी के कारण जिले में 8 माह से बंद रहे मेहंदीपुर बालाजी मंदिर के कपाट मंगलवार से खुल गए। राज्य सरकार द्वारा कोरोना पर नियंत्रण व जागरूकता को लेकर जारी की गई कोरोना एडवाइजरी की सख्ती से पालना को लेकर मंदिर प्रशासन ने भी कमर कस ली है। पहले दिन सभी को मास्क और सैनिटाइजेशन के बाद ही एंट्री नहीं दी गई। इसके साथ मंदिर में एंट्री से पहले ही थर्मल स्कैनिंग की भी व्यवस्था की गई।

उन्होंने बताया कि बालाजी मंदिर के कपाट खुलने के साथ ही सरकार द्वारा जारी गाइड लाइन की पालना की जाएगी। मंदिर के समस्त प्रवेश द्वार, निकास एवं कॉमन स्थानों पर थर्मल स्केनिंग, हैंडवाॅश व सेनिटाइजर की व्यवस्था की गई है। मंदिर प्रांगण में पुजारियों, सेवादारों एवं दर्शनार्थियों को चेहरे पर फेस कवर, मास्क पहनना अनिवार्य है। मंदिर ट्रस्ट के समस्त पुजारियों एवं सेवादारों तथा स्टाफ की कोविड-19 स्वास्थ्य जांच कराया जाना अनिवार्य है। श्रद्धालुओं की सुविधाओं और लोगों के संपर्क आने वाले सभी बिंदुओं जैसे रैलिंग्स, दरवाजे के हैंडल्स आदि को बार-बार सैनिटाइजेशन किया जाएगा।

मंदिर खुलने के दौरान श्रद्धालु सिर्फ बालाजी महाराज के दर्शन कर सकेंगे।
भोग प्रसाद नहीं ले जा सकेंगे श्रद्धालु

वैश्विक कोरोना महामारी के बीच मेहंदीपुर बालाजी दरबार मंगलवार से श्रद्धालुओं को दर्शनों के लिए खुला तो लेकिन इस दौरान श्रद्धालु मंदिर में भोग, प्रसाद, माला सहित अन्य पूजन सामग्री भी नहीं ले जा सकेंगे। कोरोना के चलते मंदिर प्रशासन द्वारा इस पर पूर्णत पाबंदी लगाई गई है। मंदिर खुलने के दौरान श्रद्धालु सिर्फ बालाजी महाराज के दर्शन कर सकेंगे।

थर्मल स्कैनिंग के बाद दी गई एंट्री।
मंदिर प्रशासन ने किए व्यापक इंतजाम

मंगलवार से मेहंदीपुर बालाजी मंदिर के पट खोले जाने के दौरान कोरोना एडवाइजरी की पालना को लेकर मंदिर प्रशासन काफी सजग है। जिसके द्वारा मंदिर परिसर, आरती हॉल सहित पूरे परिसर को सैनिटाइजर किया गया है। साथ ही दर्शनों के लिए आने वाले श्रद्धालुओं की मंदिर परिषर में एंट्री से पूर्व थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग, सैनिटाइज व मास्क के बाद ही प्रवेश दिया जाएगा। इसके अलावा आरती हॉल में लगने वाली कतार के दौरान भी सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना कराई जाएगी।

पहले दिन मंदिर में किया गया हवन।
नोडल अधिकारी नियुक्त

मेहंदीपुर बालाजी मंदिर के सचिव के आग्रह पर 4 दिन पूर्व जिला कलेक्टर पीयूष सामरिया ने मंदिर प्रशासन को राज्य सरकार द्वारा जारी कोरोना एडवाइजरी की पालना व नोडल अधिकारी नियुक्त करने के निर्देश देते हुए मंदिर के कपाट 24 नवंबर से खोलने की अनुमति जारी की थी।

