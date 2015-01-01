पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड का कहर:12 फिट लंबी मूछें रखने वाले मूलचंद की कोरोना से मौत, 2 दर्जन राजस्थानी फिल्मों में कर चुके हैं विलेन का रोल

कुचामन सिटी21 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कुचामन सिटी। 12 फिट लंबी मूछें रखने वाले मूलचंद की कोरोना से मौत हो गई।
  • पिछले दिनों हुए थे कोरोना संक्रमित

(अभिमन्यु जोशी)। 12 फीट लंबी मूछें रखकर पूरे प्रदेश में अपनी पहचान बनाने वाले नागौर जिले के कुचामन सिटी के निकटवर्ती आनंदपुरा गांव निवासी मूलचंद शर्मा (48) की शनिवार देर रात कोरोना से मौत हो गई। शर्मा दो दर्जन से अधिक राजस्थानी फिल्मों में विलेन का रोल कर चुके हैं। वे दो बार मुख्यमंत्री से सम्मानित हो चुके है।

शर्मा का शव रविवार दोपहर को उनके पैतृक गांव आनंदपुरा गांव पहुंचा जहां कोविड 19 की गाइडलाइन के अनुसार उनका दाह संस्कार किया गया। मूलचंद के निधन से नागौर जिले सहित प्रदेशभर में शोक की लहर दौड़ गई। उल्लेखनीय है कि राजस्थान के नागौर जिले में भी करोना के रोज मामले सामने आ रहे हैं। इसे देखते हुए ही प्रशासन ने यहां धारा 144 लगाई है।

