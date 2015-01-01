पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पड़ने लगी जमाने वाली सर्दी:माउंटआबू में 1°c रहा रात का तापमान, जमने लगी ओस; सात शहरों में पारा 10°c से कम

जयपुरएक मिनट पहले
माउंटआबू: यहां बीती रात भी पारा 1 डिग्री रहा। इससे सुबह ओस की बूंदें जम गईं।
  • बाड़मेर और फलौदी में बीती रात सबसे अधिक तापमान 12.6 डिग्री रहा

उत्तरी भारत में हुई बर्फबारी ने मैदानी इलाकों में सर्दी बढ़ा दी है। प्रदेश में अब रात को कड़ाके की ठंड पड़ने लगी है। शनिवार रात माउंट आबू में सबसे कम 1 डिग्री तापमान रहा। मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक प्रदेश के तापमान में अगले 24 घंटों में परिवर्तन के आसार नहीं है।

प्रदेश में जहां चार दिन पहले तक रात का तापमान कई शहरों में 16 डिग्री या उससे अधिक था वहीं बीती रात सबसे अधिक तापमान जोधुपर के फलौदी और बाड़मेर में 12.6 डिग्री रहा। वहीं माउंट आबू का तापमान एक बिना किसी अंतर के एक डिग्री रहा।

शेखावाटी में तेज ठंड
चूरू में मामूली गिरावट के साथ तापमान पांच डिग्री रहा। सीकर में तापमान एक डिग्री की गिरावट के साथ तापमान 5 डिग्री रहा। प्रदेश में सत शहरों का तापमान 10 डिग्री से अधिक रहा। जयपुर में तापमान 11.6 से लुढ़ककर 9.9 डिग्री पर आ गया। पिलानी में तापमान 7.9 से 6.6 डिग्री पर आ गया।

अगले 48 घंटों में मौसम ऐसा ही रहेगा
मौसम विभाग के अनुसार 25 नवंबर तक राज्य में मौसम शुष्क रहेगा। अगले 48 घंटों में न्यूनतम तापमान में विशेष परिवर्तन के आसार नहीं हैं। वहीं जयपुर में 24 नवंबर तक आसमान साफ रहेगा तथा 25 से 28 नवंबर तक आंशिक रूप से बादल छाए रहने के आसार है।

