आबू में जमी बर्फ:हिमाचल के कुल्लू-मनाली से भी ठण्डा राजस्थान का माउंट आबू, तापमान 0 डिग्री पर पहुंचा

जयपुर19 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतीकात्मक चित्र

प्रदेश में सर्दी का जोर पकड़ती जा रही है। माउंट आबू में आज पारा शून्य पर पहुंच गया, जो पहाड़ी इलाके में सर्दी के लिए मशहूर कुल्लू-मनाली से भी ज्यादा ठण्डा रहा। तेज सर्दी के कारण आज माउंट आबू के मैदानी क्षेत्रों में सुबह हल्की बर्फ की परत भी जम गई।

मौसम विभाग से मिली रिपोर्ट को देखे तो लगातार दो दिन से माउंट आबू में तापमान 1 डिग्री पर था, जो आज एक डिग्री गिरकर शून्य पर पहुंच गया। तापमान शून्य पर पहुंचने से वहां मैदानों, खेतों में हल्की बर्फ की परत जमी दिखी। आबू में सर्दी की बात करें तो ये आज हिमाचल प्रदेश के कुल्लू-मनाली से भी ठण्डा रहा, जहां आज का न्यूनतम तापमान क्रमश: 7 और 6.2 डिग्री सेल्सियस रिकॉर्ड किया गया है।

11 शहरों में तापमान आया 10 से नीचे
प्रदेश के अन्य शहरों की बात करें तो आज कल के मुकाबले आज तापमान में मामूली बढ़ोतरी हुई। जयपुर में कल के 9.9 डिग्री से बढ़कर 10.3 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया। वहीं प्रदेश के 11 शहर ऐसे है,जहां का तापमान 10 डिग्री से नीचे रहा। इसमें अजमेर, भीलवाड़ा, पिलानी, सीकर, कोटा, बूंदी, चित्तौड़गढ़, उदयपुर, पाली, चूरू और श्रीगंगानगर शामिल है। मौसम विभाग से मिली रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक इस साल नवंबर में पड़ रही सर्दी सामान्य के मुकाबले इस बार ज्यादा है।

ये रहा प्रदेश के शहरों का तापमान
अजमेर 9.2, भीलवाड़ा 7, अलवर 11.8, जयपुर 10.3, पिलानी 7.1, सीकर 7.4, कोटा 9.3, सवाई माधोपुर 10, बूंदी 9.5, चित्तौड़गढ़ 7.6, उदयपुर 7.3, बाड़मेर 12.4, पाली 9, जैसलमेर 13.5, जोधपुर 11.7, बीकानेर 13.6, चूरू 5.8 और श्रीगंगानगर में आज का न्यूनतम तापमान 9.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया।

