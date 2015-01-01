पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कम्युनिटी हेल्थ ऑफिसर परीक्षा:मुन्ना भाई बन परीक्षा दे रहे हैं 6 अभ्यर्थियों को एटीएस और एसओजी की टीम ने उदयपुर से पकड़ा

उदयपुर39 मिनट पहले
  • डूंगरपुर के अभ्यार्थियों के स्थान पर जोधपुर के फर्जी अभ्यर्थी दे रहे थे परीक्षा

उदयपुर में मंगलवार को स्पेशल ऑपरेशन ग्रुप और आतंकवाद निरोधक दस्ते की टीम ने बड़ी कार्रवाई को अंजाम देते हुए 4 फर्जी अभ्यार्थियों समेत छह लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है। मंगलवार को उदयपुर में आयोजित कम्युनिटी हेल्थ ऑफिसर भर्ती परीक्षा में 4 फर्जी परीक्षार्थी पहुंचे थे। जिस पर स्पेशल ऑपरेशन ग्रुप और आतंकवाद निरोधक दस्ते की टीम ने संयुक्त कार्रवाई करते हुए इन्हें बीएन कॉलेज से धर दबोचा।

जोधपुर से आए थे फर्जी अभ्यर्थी

उदयपुर में मंगलवार को आयोजित कम्युनिटी हेल्थ ऑफिसर की भर्ती परीक्षा में वैसे तो डूंगरपुर के अभ्यर्थियों को परीक्षा देनी थी। लेकिन चार लाख रुपए की एवज में जोधपुर के फर्जी अभ्यर्थी उदयपुर परीक्षा देने पहुंचे थे। जिसकी सूचना एसओजी और एटीएस की टीम को मुखबिर से मिली थी। जिसके बाद संयुक्त कार्रवाई करते हुए एसओजी और एटीएस की टीम ने चार फर्जी अभ्यार्थियों समेत दो लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया।

पुलिस की सजगता से पकड़े गए फर्जी अभ्यर्थी

हाल ही में राजस्थान में कॉन्स्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा का आयोजन किया गया था। पुलिस द्वारा इस परीक्षा में नकल रोकने के लिए कई इंतजाम किए गए थे। ऐसे में राजधानी जयपुर को छोड़ फर्जी अभ्यार्थियों का कोई अन्य मामला राजस्थान में सामने नहीं आया था। तभी से पुलिस का खुफिया तंत्र पूरी तरह सजग था और इसी सजगता के चलते पुलिस को कम्युनिटी हेल्थ ऑफीसर परीक्षा में फर्जी अभ्यर्थियों की सूचना मिली। इसी सूचना के आधार पर आज एसओजी और एटीएस की टीम ने इस कार्रवाई को अंजाम दिया था ।

