मकराना डबल मर्डर केस:6 साल पुराने मामले में 4 आरोपियों को उम्रकैद, 1 आरोपी फरार और एक की हो चुकी है मौत

परबतसर। नागाौर जिले में मकराना डबल मर्डर के आरोपी।
  • नीरजकुमार की कोर्ट का फैसला, मकराना में हुई थी हत्या
  • कोर्ट ने दोषियों पर और 1.20 लाख का जुर्माना भी लगाया

(दीनानाथ योगी)। अपर जिला एवं सेशन न्यायाधीश संख्या 1 परबतसर, नीरज कुमार ने साढ़े छह साल पुराने डबल मर्डर मामले में बुधवार को छह में से चार आरोपियों प्रदीप वैष्णव, दीपक, कपिल गुप्ता और धनसी लाल उर्फ धरम सिंह उर्फ धन सिंह निवासी मकराना को आजीवन कारावास की सजा सुनाई। साथ ही प्रत्येक पर एक लाख 20 हजार रुपए का जुर्माना भी लगाया है। एक आरोपी की मुकदमे के दौरान मौत हो चुकी है तथा एक फरार चल रहा है।

यह है मामला
अपर लोक अभियोजक दिनेश चंद्र मालाकार ने बताया कि रामदेव पुत्र हीरा राम माली निवासी गूलर ने मकराना पुलिस थाने में 9 अप्रेल 2014 को रिपोर्ट दी थी। रिपोर्ट में कहा था - मेरे ससुराल मकराना में संतोष उर्फ पप्पूड़ी देवी परित्यक्ता राधाकिशन माली (41) तथा उसके पुत्र बाबूलाल (19) की 8 अप्रेल 2014 की रात को किन्हीं लोगों ने हत्या कर दी। घर का सामान बिखरा मिला।

इस पर मकराना पुलिस ने प्रकरण में प्रदीप वैष्णव, दीपक, कपिल गुप्ता, धनसी लाल व फयाज अहमद के विरुद्ध चार्जशीट पेश की। मामले की सुनवाई के दौरान अपर लोक अभियोजक परबतसर द्वारा अभियोजन की ओर से 33 गवाहों के बयान करवाए गए।

अपर जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश नीरज कुमार द्वारा आरोपियों के वकीलों से लम्बी बहस के बाद चार आरोपियों प्रदीप वैष्णव, दीपक, कपिल गुप्ता व धनसी लाल उर्फ धरम सिंह उर्फ धनसिंह को आजीवन कारावास व 50 हजार रुपए जुर्माना, धारा 396 में आजीवन कारावास व 50,000 रुपए जुर्माना व धारा 460 में दस वर्ष का कठोर कारावास व 20 हजार रुपए जुर्माना की सजा सुनाई।

एक आरोपी की सुनवाई के दौरान मौत हो गई, एक है फरार
केस के दौरान आरोपी फयाज अहमद की मृत्यु हो गई थी तथा एक अन्य आरोपी मेहबूब उर्फ सोनू फरार चल रहा है। पीड़ित पक्ष की पैरवी अपर लोक अभियोजक दिनेश चंद्र मालाकार परिवादी अधिवक्ता गजराज चौहान ने की है।

