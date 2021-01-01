पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

काम की खबर:अविकसित कॉलोनियों में नया बिजली कनेक्शन लेना होगा सस्ता, सरकार ने 50% शुल्क घटाया; अब 7 दिन में मिलेगा नया कनेक्शन

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नगर निगम क्षेत्र में बसी अविकसित कॉलोनी में बिजली कनेक्शन के लिए 200 की जगह 100 रुपए प्रति वर्गगज की दर से लगेगा शुल्क। - Dainik Bhaskar
नगर निगम क्षेत्र में बसी अविकसित कॉलोनी में बिजली कनेक्शन के लिए 200 की जगह 100 रुपए प्रति वर्गगज की दर से लगेगा शुल्क।

राजस्थान विद्युत विनियामक आयोग ने अविकसित कॉलोनियों में बसने वाले व्यक्तियों के लिए बिजली का कनेक्शन देने में राहत प्रदान की है। आयोग ने इन कॉलोनियों में बिजली कनेक्शन के शुल्क को न केवल 50 फीसदी घटाया है, बल्कि कनेक्शन देने की समय सीमा को भी 30 दिन से कम करके 7 दिन कर दिया है। यानी अब आम लोगों को बिजली कनेक्शन में हो रही देरी के लिए बार-बार डिस्कॉम कार्यालयों पर चक्कर नहीं काटना पड़ेगा।

आयोग की ओर से जारी आदेशों के मुताबिक, उपभोक्ताओं के लिए कनेक्शन शुल्क में 50 फीसदी कमी कर दी गई है। इसमें मल्टीस्टोरी बिल्डिंग के लिए बिल्टअप या प्लॉट क्षेत्रफल के अनुरूप गणना होगी। इसके अलावा अफोर्डेबल आवास के लिए भी कनेक्शन लोड वोल्टेज की सीमा बढ़ा दी है, यानी ऐसे आवास निर्माण की लागत में विद्युत खर्चे के लिहाज से कमी हो जाएगी।

दूसरी तरफ डिस्कॉम्स के लिए नया विद्युत कनेक्शन देने की समय सीमा कम कर दी। आयोग ने नए इलेक्ट्रिसिटी एक्ट के तहत ही नए विद्युत कनेक्शन जारी करने की समय सीमा अब मेट्रो शहरों में 7 दिन में, अन्य नगरपालिका क्षेत्रों में 15 दिन, ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में 30 दिन कर दी है। सभी जगह घरेलू श्रेणी के लिए यह समय सीमा सात दिन ही रहेगी।

ये वसूला जाएगा शुल्क

निकायपहलेअब
नगर निगम200100
नगर परिषद17085
नगर पालिका15075
ग्रामीण क्षेत्र13065

ये दरें अविकसित कॉलोनियों में प्रति वर्गगज की दर से है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकेंद्र की चेतावनी- आदेश के बावजूद भड़काऊ अकाउंट्स बहाल किए गए; आदेश नहीं माना तो कार्रवाई होगी - टेक & ऑटो - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser