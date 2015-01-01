पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Now Your Driving License And RC Will Not Come By Post, You Will Have To Take It From The Office Of Transport Department

व्यवस्था में बदलाव:अब डाक से नहीं आएगा आपका ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस और आरसी, परिवहन विभाग के कार्यालय से ही लेनी पड़ेगी

जयपुर21 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
लाईसेंस या आरसी डाक के जरिए देरी से मिलने की शिकायतों को देखते हुए यह निर्णय लिया गया।

प्रदेश में परिवहन कार्यालयों पर बनाए जाने वाले ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस और वाहनों की पंजीयन प्रमाण पत्र (आरसी) अब आपको डाक या स्पीड पोस्ट के जरिए नहीं मिलेगी। डाक से लाइसेंस पहुंचने में होने वाली देरी की शिकायतों को देखते हुए परिवहन आयुक्त ने आदेश जारी कर अब इस व्यवस्था को बंद करने के लिए कहा है। ऐसे में अब वापस पुरानी व्यवस्था की तरह आरटीओ कार्यालय पर ही ये सब उपलब्ध होंगे।

जानकारी के मुताबिक साल 2019 में परिवहन विभाग ने प्रदेश के सभी प्रादेशिक एवं जिला परिवहन कार्यालयों (आरटीओ) पर बनने वाले लाईसेंस या आरसी को आवेदक के निर्धारित पतें पर डाक से भेजने की सुविधा की शुरू की थी। ये सुविधा इसलिए शुरू की थी, ताकि लाइसेंस बनवाने या आरसी बनवाने के बाद आवेदक को उसे लेने के लिए आरटीओ कार्यालय के दोबारा चक्कर नहीं काटने पड़े।

देरी से पहुंचने की लगातार मिल रही थी शिकायतें
डाक से आरसी व लाईसेंस घरों तक पहुंचाने की सुविधा तो शुरू कर दी, लेकिन ये सुविधा कई लोगों के लिए परेशानी बन गई। लाइसेंस बनने के बाद जब आरटीओ कार्यालय से इसे डाक के जरिए भेजा जाता था, तब वह या तो समय पर नहीं पहुंचती या गलत एड्रेस (पता) पर पहुंच जाती थी। इसको लेकर कई शिकायतें भी आने लगी थी। लेकिन अब विभाग ने इस व्यवस्था को बंद करते हुए आरसी व लाईसेंस संबंधित आरटीओ कार्यालय पर ही उपलब्ध करवाने के आदेश दिए है।

