  • On The Highway In Jaipur, Miscreants Looted A Truck Full Of Government Liquor, Hostage Driver Slammed Into Haryana And Fled

अपराध:जयपुर में हाइवे पर बदमाशों ने सरकारी शराब से भरा ट्रक लूटा, बंधक ड्राइवर को हरियाणा में पटककर भागे

जयपुर3 मिनट पहले
अलवर में बहरोड़ से सरकारी शराब भरकर ट्रक अजमेर के लिए रवाना हुआ था। तभी जयपुर में विश्वकर्मा इलाके में बदमाशों ने चालक को बंधक बनाकर ट्रक लूटा
  • अलवर जिले में बहरोड़ से ट्रक में भरकर अजमेर डिपो भेजी जा रही थी शराब
  • गुरुवार अलसुबह ड्राइवर ने हरियाणा से ट्रक मालिक को फोन कर दी सूचना

शहर के विश्वकर्मा इलाके में बीती देर रात को बदमाश नेशनल हाइवे पर लाखों रुपयों कीमत की सरकारी शराब से भरा हुआ ट्रक लूटकर भाग निकले। हथियारबंद बदमाशों ने बंधक बनाकर ड्राइवर को उसी ट्रक में पटक लिया। वे हरियाणा पहुंचे। तब नांगल चौधरी क्षेत्र में बंधक ड्राइवर को वहीं रोड पर फेंककर भाग निकले। यह ट्रक सरकारी शराब के कार्टन भरकर अलवर में बहरोड़ कस्बे से अजमेर भेजा जा रहा था। वारदात के पीड़ित चालक ने ट्रक मालिक को सूचना दी। इसके बाद ट्रक मालिक ने जयपुर पुलिस कंट्रोल रुम पर फोन कर लूट की जानकारी दी।

इस संबंध में विश्वकर्मा थाने में मुकदमा दर्ज करवाया गया है। पुलिस ने बताया कि बहरोड़ स्थित डिपो से देशी ओर अंग्रेजी सरकारी शराब से भरा हुआ ट्रक बुधवार को अजमेर के लिए रवाना किया गया था। रात करीब 10:30 बजे ट्रक का जीपीएस ऑन था। ट्रक की लोकेशन विश्वकर्मा इलाके में सीकर रोड पर चौदह नंबर पुलिया के नजदीक आ रही थी। उसके बाद रात को लोकेशन बंद हो गई।

हरियाणा में ढाबे वाले की मदद से चालक ने मालिक को किया फोन

इस बीच, गुरुवार अलसुबह ट्रक चालक ने हरियाणा स्थित एक ढाबा संचालक की मदद से फोन लेकर अपने ट्रक मालिक को फोन कर बताया कि जयपुर में हाइवे पर बदमाशों ने ट्रक लूट लिया। वे उसे भी बंधक बनाकर हरियाणा के चौधरी नांगल क्षेत्र में पटक गए। ड्राइवर ने बताया कि बदमाशों ने उसका मोबाइल फोन भी लूट लिया। इससे वह तत्काल सूचना नहीं दे सका। किसी तरह एक ढाबे वाले से मदद ली। तब संपर्क किया। पुलिस ने बताया कि ट्रक चालक आज दोपहर तक जयपुर पहुंचेगा। इसके बाद उससे पूछताछ की जाएगी।

